Ishq Vishk Rebound box office collection day 2: Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan film earns just over 1 crore in India

Ishq Vishk Rebound box office collection day 2: The film has been doing average business in India. According to Sacnilk.com, it earned over ₹2 crore in two days. The film has been directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari. (Also Read | Ishq Vishk Rebound review: This rebound romance is confused, frivolous and doesn’t give any closure) Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan in a still from Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Ishq Vishk Rebound India box office

The film earned ₹1 crore on day one. It collected ₹1.15 crore nett in India on its second day as per early estimates. So far the film has earned an estimated ₹2.15 crore nett. Ishq Vishk Rebound had an overall 16.82 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

The plot of the story revolves around best friends who have fallen in love with each other and are now navigating the rough waters of their relationship. The film stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal, and Jibraan Khan in romantic roles. Recently, at an event, Rohit spoke about Ishq Vishk Rebound and Ishq Vishk.

He had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, that it is "not a remake or sequel of Ishq Vishk. The thing common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. But it's a new story altogether, a love story about Gen Z." Ishq Vishk released in 2003 and starred Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala.

Ishq Vishk Rebound review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "At 106 minutes, Ishq Vishk rebound is one of the shortest films in the recent times, but even then it doesn’t engage you like you would want to be in a romcom. Dharmadhikari has co-written the story with four other writers — Dr Vinay Chhawal, Vaishali Naik, Ketan Pedgaonkar and Akarsh Khurana, and perhaps that’s why at places you feel every writer has written each character. The patchy screenplay makes the storyline look disjointed at times, and you miss the flow. As for comedy, I can’t recall a single joke that left me laughing out loud. There might be a scene or two that are funny, but that’s about it. For a Gen Z film, Ishq Vishk Rebound surprisingly doesn’t refresh the template, sticking to the same vocabulary with characters saying the same old, cliched lines."