Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi sings Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge song beautifully. Watch

Without any pause, he perfectly hummed a few lines from the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge track, highlighting his love for Indian songs. Watch the video:

More about Tsahi's India connection

In 2022, Tsahi visited India for the first time and met with many celebrities from the Indian cinema including Anupam Kher, Imtiaz Ali, and Vivek Agnihotri. During his maiden visit to India, he did not forget to showcase his singing talent. At an event in Delhi, he sang the famous Hindi song Yaara Teri Yaari, as well as crooned lines from the song 'Tamally Ma'ak'.

Interestingly, last year, he made his Bollywood debut alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in Akeli, which was directed by Pranay Meshram. His Fauda co-star Amir Boutrous from Israel also appeared in Akelli.

Speaking about the opportunity, Tsahi earlier said, "It is a great opportunity to be a part of such a colourful world of Indian cinema! I'm super excited and was amazed with the script when I first heard it! It was truly nice working with the entire cast and crew in Akelli and I'm sure it is going to be an impactful and unforgettable movie. "

