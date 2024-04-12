 Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi sings Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge song beautifully. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi sings Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge song beautifully. Watch

ANI |
Apr 12, 2024 03:50 PM IST

Tsahi Halevi of Fauda fame was seen crooning Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The 1995 film featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Seems like Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi, best known for his role in Fauda series, is a big fan of Hindi cinema. In a recent video captured by ANI, Halevi can be seen singing Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan 'fan' John Cena sings his Dil To Pagal Hai song; internet 'imagines them in a film together'

Tsahi Halevi recently sang Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jaana Sanam, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.
Tsahi Halevi recently sang Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jaana Sanam, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Without any pause, he perfectly hummed a few lines from the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge track, highlighting his love for Indian songs. Watch the video:

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

More about Tsahi's India connection

In 2022, Tsahi visited India for the first time and met with many celebrities from the Indian cinema including Anupam Kher, Imtiaz Ali, and Vivek Agnihotri. During his maiden visit to India, he did not forget to showcase his singing talent. At an event in Delhi, he sang the famous Hindi song Yaara Teri Yaari, as well as crooned lines from the song 'Tamally Ma'ak'.

Interestingly, last year, he made his Bollywood debut alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in Akeli, which was directed by Pranay Meshram. His Fauda co-star Amir Boutrous from Israel also appeared in Akelli.

Speaking about the opportunity, Tsahi earlier said, "It is a great opportunity to be a part of such a colourful world of Indian cinema! I'm super excited and was amazed with the script when I first heard it! It was truly nice working with the entire cast and crew in Akelli and I'm sure it is going to be an impactful and unforgettable movie. "

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Amar Singh Chamkila Review, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi sings Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge song beautifully. Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On