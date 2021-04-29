Iulia Vantur thanks fans for liking Seeti Maar in new video, explains why she is unmasked. Watch

Singer and Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, took to Instagram to thank her fans for liking Seeti Maar, from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She also posted a video.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Sending to all of u a lot of love. I’m very grateful to all of u for the love u’ve showed to our song #seetimaar from #radhe #movie God bless u all and stay safe May God protect us #india."

In the video, Iulia say: "Hello lovelies, thank you so much for the love you show to our song, Seeti Maar. I am very grateful to all of you and I am sending a lot of love. Stay safe and wear the mask, I am going to wear the mask. I removed it only to speak to you and there's no one around."





Many of her fans wrote in to congratulate her. One said: "Congratulations For The success of Song. You Deserve More Success." "Congratulations may you be blessed with many many more successes," said another. A third person said: "You are Star love you."

Seeti Maar was unveiled earlier this week and features Salman Khan and Disha Patani. It has been sung by Kamaal Khan and Iulia. The film has been directed by Prabhudeva, who also helped with the choreography of the song.

Through much of the lockdown period last year, Iulia had been stationed at Salman's Panvel farmhouse with other members of his family. Over the years, she has often been seen at various family functions. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when asked about marrying Salman, she had said: “Oh God! This question goes on and on and on. I think it is more about how people feel about each other. Spending time together is more important than any other stuff. At one point, I was asked the same question on and on and on. Even my parents were asking me, ‘When you are going to get married?’”

Arshi Khan had said in an interview that Salman wanted Iulia to learn Urdu. Speaking to Spotboye, Arshi had said: "When we were partying in the chalet, Salman sir introduced me to Iulia and while introducing, he told her, 'Ye Arshi hai aur inki Urdu bahut acchi hai. Iulia main chahta hoon tum bhi Urdu sikho (This is Arshi and she speaks Urdu very well. Iulia, I would like you to also learn Urdu)'. It's a beautiful language to learn. Although he also pulled my leg as he used to do on Weekend Ka Vaar, I was very happy to learn that he likes my Urdu."

