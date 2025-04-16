Jaat worldwide box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol film beats Deva at 71 crore; yet to cross Sky Force lifetime

Jaat worldwide box office collection day 6: Gopichand Malineni’s maiden Bollywood film Jaat was released in theatres on April 10. The film starring Sunny Deol has collected ₹71.25 crore worldwide in six days, according to Sacnilk. (Also Read: Jaat box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol’s action film passes Tuesday test after long weekend run; mints ₹58 crore) Jaat worldwide box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol plays the lead role in the Gopichand Malineni film.(PTI)

Jaat worldwide box office collection

The trade website reports that Jaat collected ₹52.50 crore net and ₹63.15 crore gross in India in six days. It brought in ₹8.10 crore from overseas, taking its total to ₹71.25 crore worldwide. The film had an overall 19.55% occupancy in India and held steady despite it being a weekday by bringing in ₹6 crore net in India on Tuesday with a 17.24% dip.

Day Amount Day 1 ₹ 13.25 crore Day 2 ₹ 22.50 crore Day 3 ₹ 35 crore Day 4 ₹ 54.50 crore Day 5 ₹ 63.74 crore Day 6 ₹ 71.25 crore

This means Jaat has climbed up the ranks as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025, beating Shahid Kapoor’s Deva’s lifetime collection of ₹55.8 crore. However, it now has Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s Sky Force to contend with, which made ₹149 crore worldwide. Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which was released for Eid, made ₹183 crore worldwide in 15 days, and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has over ₹800 crore in the bank.

Christian community demands ban on Jaat

In a scene in Jaat, the film’s antagonist, Ranatunga, played by Randeep Hooda, threatens people inside a church with violence. He also stands in front of a crucifix while doing this. Though the makers blurred all religious imagery in the scene, the Christian community has called for a ban on the film. A video also showed protestors raising slogans of ‘Randeep Hooda murdabad’ for hurting religious sentiments.

Jaat tells the story of a mysterious man, played by Sunny, who chances upon a small village in Andhra Pradesh being oppressed by Ranatunga. The film also stars Regena Cassandrra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj.