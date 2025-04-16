Jaat worldwide box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol film beats Deva at ₹71 crore; yet to cross Sky Force lifetime
Jaat worldwide box office collection day 6: Gopichand Malineni's debut Bollywood film was released on April 10 and is holding steady during the week.
Jaat worldwide box office collection day 6: Gopichand Malineni’s maiden Bollywood film Jaat was released in theatres on April 10. The film starring Sunny Deol has collected ₹71.25 crore worldwide in six days, according to Sacnilk. (Also Read: Jaat box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol’s action film passes Tuesday test after long weekend run; mints ₹58 crore)
Jaat worldwide box office collection
The trade website reports that Jaat collected ₹52.50 crore net and ₹63.15 crore gross in India in six days. It brought in ₹8.10 crore from overseas, taking its total to ₹71.25 crore worldwide. The film had an overall 19.55% occupancy in India and held steady despite it being a weekday by bringing in ₹6 crore net in India on Tuesday with a 17.24% dip.
|Day
|Amount
|Day 1
|₹13.25 crore
|Day 2
|₹22.50 crore
|Day 3
|₹35 crore
|Day 4
|₹54.50 crore
|Day 5
|₹63.74 crore
|Day 6
|₹71.25 crore
This means Jaat has climbed up the ranks as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025, beating Shahid Kapoor’s Deva’s lifetime collection of ₹55.8 crore. However, it now has Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s Sky Force to contend with, which made ₹149 crore worldwide. Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which was released for Eid, made ₹183 crore worldwide in 15 days, and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has over ₹800 crore in the bank.
Christian community demands ban on Jaat
In a scene in Jaat, the film’s antagonist, Ranatunga, played by Randeep Hooda, threatens people inside a church with violence. He also stands in front of a crucifix while doing this. Though the makers blurred all religious imagery in the scene, the Christian community has called for a ban on the film. A video also showed protestors raising slogans of ‘Randeep Hooda murdabad’ for hurting religious sentiments.
Jaat tells the story of a mysterious man, played by Sunny, who chances upon a small village in Andhra Pradesh being oppressed by Ranatunga. The film also stars Regena Cassandrra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.