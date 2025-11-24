Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan Jafri says star kids don't have it easy: ‘Someone who says that is quite stupid’

For years, the debate over nepotism has dominated conversations in the Hindi film industry, often drawing criticism of star kids. Jaaved Jaaferi’s son, actor Meezaan Jafri, recently spoke about the assumption that star kids have it easy. In a chat with India Today, the actor discussed how every star kid has their own journey. Meezaan Jafri talks about misconceptions related to star kids.

Reflecting on public assumptions, Meezaan said, “One misconception is that we have it easy. Someone who says that is quite stupid. Yes, of course, we have it easy from a certain perspective, but we also have it difficult in another, because that baggage and burden is there on the star kid. It’s easier to come in with a clean slate than to come in with so much baggage.”

The actor further emphasised that every journey, star kid or not, comes with its own hurdles. “Everyone has their pros and cons. Everyone has their own journey. And instead of pointing fingers, I think people should understand that it’s very difficult for everyone at every stage.” The actor also admitted that groupism does exist in the industry and revealed that everyone has their own set of actors or people within their circle, or that talent management agencies often align themselves with production houses.

About Meezaan Jafri

Meezaan began his career in the industry as an assistant director to Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. He later made his acting debut with Bhansali’s production Malaal, alongside Sharmin Sehgal, though the film failed at the box office. He went on to feature in films such as Hungama 2, Yaariyan 2 and The Miranda Brothers.

The actor is currently receiving praise for his performance in De De Pyaar De 2. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film is written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, and produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R. Madhavan in lead roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics and has collected ₹61.85 crore at the domestic box office so far.