Jab Poo met Tina: Karan Johar captures the cute bond between Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji. Watch

Karan Johar meets Kareena and Rani

In the video, both the stars share a warm hug, and Bebo plants a sweet kiss on the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor’s cheeks. Karan records the two on his camera and can be heard saying, "Hi, Hi… Mujhse Dosti Karoge (Will you be friends with me)?"

Then, Karan adds Kareena’s iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s dialogue, "I like it…I like it, prom pe main tumhare saath hi jaunga (I’ll only go to the prom with you)." Realising that Karan is recording this interaction, Kareena tries to hide her face, saying, "Oh god! Why are you doing this?"

Karan then asks Rani, "Aur tum mujhse dosti karoge (And you, will you be my friend)?" In response, Rani sassily adds, “Kabhi nahi (never)!” Karan quips, "I like it" while Bebo says at the end, "We’re regretting it."

Sharing the video, Karan captioned it saying: “Jab POO met TINA… that’s all!”

Kareena shared a picture of the three of them on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Friends forever”

Kareena Kapoor via Instagram Stories.

More details

Karan directed Rani in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where she played Tina. She was also the lead of Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. Meanwhile, Karan directed Kareena in Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham… Kareena and Rani worked in the film Talaash, although they did not share screen space together.

Rani was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, while Kareena is basking in the success of her Diwali release Singham Again. Karan's last directorial release was 2023's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.