Jackie Shroff says Dev Anand replaced him with Mithun Chakraborty in Swami Dada, made him ‘Shakti Kapoor ka chamcha’

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has been entertaining audiences with his films for over four decades. In a conversation with Kunickaa Sadanand on her podcast, the actor recalled how Dev Anand once replaced him with Mithun Chakraborty as the second lead in what was meant to be his Bollywood debut. Still, Jackie went ahead with the film wholeheartedly, owing to his admiration for the superstar. Jackie Shroff recalls being replaced by Mithun Chakraborty in debut film.

When Dev Anand offered Jackie Shroff second lead in Swami Dada

Jackie recalled his excitement when Dev Anand offered him a role in his film Swami Dada and said, “It so happened that he offered me the second lead. I couldn’t believe my eyes, my ears that Dev sahab was sitting in front of me. His son, Sunil, was also there. He told me, ‘He’s (his father) offering a film.’ I said, ‘Wow!’ I went home and told my mother I was getting the second lead. The whole society went like, ‘Woohoo, Jaggu hero!’”

Jackie Shroff on being demoted to third villain

He recounted being demoted to the third villain and said, “After 15 days, Dev sahab called and asked me to visit him. When I went there, he told me, ‘Mithun is here. So I’m going to give that role to Mithun. Because he’s a better dancer. I’ve seen you dance, you’re good, but he’s better. Plus, he’s a senior.’ The dates you brought to me, for that, I’ll give you a role in the villain’s den. And villain’s den mein Shakti Kapoor ka chamcha ban gaya main (I became Shakti Kapoor’s henchman in the villain’s den). My demotion happened in 15 days, from the second lead to the third villain. I went back home and told my mother I got a villain’s role (laughs).”

He added that he still gave the film his all, driven by his love and respect for Dev Anand. Jackie said that being demoted didn’t bother him much as he still had the honour of working in Dev Anand’s film.

For the unversed, Jackie made his Bollywood debut in the film Swami Dada, playing Shakti Kapoor’s henchman. He later rose to fame with Subhash Ghai’s Hero, opposite Meenakshi Sheshadri. The film was a huge commercial success and turned both leads into overnight stars. Jackie went on to star in hits like Andar Baahar, Karma, Jaanoo, Yudh, Ram Lakhan, Parinda and Tridev, among others.

Jackie was last seen in Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film also featured Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan and Chitrangada Singh, among others. The film was a commercial success, earning ₹300 crore worldwide at the box office. He will next be seen in Anupam Kher’s directorial Tanvi The Great, set to release in theatres on 18 July.