Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jacqueline Fernandez quotes Mother Teresa, serves meals to people: 'Peace begins when the hungry are fed'
Jacqueline Fernandez quotes Mother Teresa, serves meals to people: 'Peace begins when the hungry are fed'

  • Jacqueline Fernandez took part in the meal distribution drive for people in need amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai. She also shared pictures on social media.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 12:31 PM IST

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday distributed meals to people in need amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of pictures where she is also seen helping the staff of Mumbai Roti Bank, an NGO that her You Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation has partnered with.

With the post, she wrote, "Mother Teresa once said, "Peace begins when the hungry are fed." I was truly humbled and inspired to visit Mumbai @rotibankfdn today, which is run by former Mumbai police commissioner Mr. D Sivanandan. Roti Bank has prepared and distributed meals to millions of hungry people till date, even during the pandemic. They are the perfect example of what #kindnessbrigade aspires to do and I am honored to be of help to them during these times. We only live once! Let's make this life worth it by helping others in need and sharing the #storiesofkindness of those around us! #spreadlove #staysafe #yolo #helpothers@harjeetsphotography."

Her fans took to the comments section to pour their love. One wrote, "She is the real heroine." Another said, "Wowww respect." A third reacted, "Truly a God gifted Angel." "Proud of you @jacquelinef143," said another.

Roti Bank Foundation also wrote on Instagram, "A special THANK YOU to Ms. @jacquelinef143 You truly made our day special! Our highest gratitude and appreciation – we are so grateful for your support. We wish you the best of luck and success in your noble and charitable endeavour! Ever since the lockdown took over the city of Mumbai, Roti Bank got right at it to made sure no one’s left hungry. Today we have successfully distributed over 1 Crore meals and we plan to continue our efforts with your help as well #OnePlateAtATime #WeAreInThisTogether."

On Tuesday, Jacqueline had announced the launch of her YOLO Foundation to create and share stories of kindness amid the pandemic. She had also shared that she has tied up with several NGOs that cater to the different needs in society. With Roti Bank, Jacqueline has targeted to provide one lakh meals this month.

Also Read: Hilary Swank to play racing pioneer Janet Guthrie in Speed Girl film adaptation

She will also be distributing masks and sanitisers to front-line workers--the Mumbai Police Force, who have been relentlessly working amid the pandemic. Previously, Jacqueline had extended her help to people in rebuilding their houses as part of post-flood relief and had also worked towards the nourishment of children during Covid-19.

Jacqueline had recently shared her special dance number from Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She also has films like Bachchan Pandey, Bhoot Police, Attack, Cirkus, and Ram Setu in the pipeline.

