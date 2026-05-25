Jagapathi Babu reveals how Prabhas helped him through depression: ‘Darling, I am there’

Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu, who has been part of some of the biggest projects like Pushpa 2, Salaar, Guntur Kaaram and will next be seen in Ram Charan’s Peddi, recently spoke about Prabhas and the humility with which the superstar carries himself. The veteran star also recalled an instance when the Baahubali actor helped him through depression. Jagapathi Babu spoke about bond with Prabhas.

‘Prabhas helped me through depression’ Speaking to Moneycontrol, he said, “I was going through depression and wanted to speak to him. At that time, Prabhas was shooting in Georgia. He told me, ‘Darling, I am there. Tell me your problem, I will solve it,’ and gave me a lot of confidence. His words motivated me and gave me courage. Though he is younger than me, he has a very big heart. He loves and cares for everyone."

Jagapathi shared how Prabhas gave him confidence while he was dealing with a difficult emotional phase in life. The actor revealed that Prabhas even came to visit him personally while returning from a shoot, just to keep him upbeat and motivated.

‘Rajamouli is unbiased when it comes to casting’ Jagapathi Babu also spoke about another stalwart of the Telugu film industry whose humility is widely spoken about — ace director S.S. Rajamouli. Speaking about the filmmaker, Jagapathi shared that despite achieving massive success, Rajamouli and his family remain humble and grounded.

He also revealed how personal connections do not influence Rajamouli’s casting decisions, as the filmmaker only chooses actors based on what suits the role best. "Even after winning many awards, Rajamouli remains humble and grounded. He has no ego at all, and his entire family is the same. They treat everyone with care and affection. Rajamouli selects the actors based on suitability to the character and not because of closeness to him."

About Prabhas Prabhas has several high-profile releases in his kitty. He will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2, the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s 2024 dystopian sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD. The film also stars Dulquer Salmaan. Amitabh Bachchan will reprise his powerful role as the immortal warrior Ashwatthama, while Kamal Haasan plays the antagonist Supreme Yaskin. Prabhas will return as the lead character Bhairava. The music for the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Prabhas also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit in the pipeline. The film also stars Triptii Dimri in a lead role. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Vanga’s banner, the highly anticipated film is slated for a worldwide release on March 5, 2027.