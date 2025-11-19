Jaideep Ahlawat tells Amitabh Bachchan how superstar's films were connected to every baby's birth in his village

For millions of fans, Amitabh Bachchan is a cinematic legend. But for actor Jaideep Ahlawat, the superstar’s films were more than just entertainment; they were a cherished tradition. Growing up in his village, the arrival of a newborn was celebrated with Big B on screen, a ritual so unusual that it left Bachchan himself surprised when Jaideep shared it on the Kaun Banega Crorepati stage. Jaideep Ahlawat reflected on Amitabh Bachchan's films as a village tradition while promoting Family Man 3 on KBC season 17.

Jaideep Ahlawat recalls how Big B played a big role in his village

Jaideep recalled, “Growing up, whenever a baby was born in my village, the celebrations always included screening your films: Deewar, Zanjeer, and Don. Because of this tradition, I must have seen each of those movies well over a hundred times.”

The tribute didn’t stop at films. Jaideep explained that the soundtrack of another Bachchan classic, Sholay, was woven into the fabric of his childhood celebrations. “Every major holiday, Holi, Diwali, and others, we would gather as a village and play the full Sholay audio cassette from start to finish, listening to every dialogue and song,” he said.

Majon talks about his first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan

The episode also featured Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi, promoting The Family Man 3. Manoj shared a story that has stayed with him for nearly three decades, and his first encounter with Bachchan was during the screening of Satya. “A well-known film journalist tricked me into stepping out of the car and locked it from inside, forcing me to meet Amitabh Bachchan instead of hiding,” he laughed. The unexpected encounter left him panicked. “I ran straight into the washroom and locked myself inside,” he admitted.

When he finally emerged, Abhishek Bachchan had been watching and waiting to greet him. Then came the defining moment. “And then, this tall, towering figure appeared right in front of me: Amitabh Bachchan himself. Time just stopped. I couldn’t hear anything. My mind went blank.”

Manoj recalled how Amitabh held his hand and spoke to him, leaving him overwhelmed. Summoning courage, he asked, “Sir… can I… may I hug you?” Amitabh smiled and agreed, giving him a warm embrace.

About Family Man season 3

The Family Man 3 continues to follow Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), the dedicated middle-class intelligence officer who constantly juggles high-stakes missions with his family life. Sharib Hashmi returns as JK Talpade, Srikant’s loyal and quick-witted colleague, providing both comic relief and tactical support in the midst of tense operations. The season also introduces Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat), a formidable new antagonist whose actions challenge the TASC team in unexpected ways, adding layers of suspense and intrigue. It is set to premiere on Prime Video on 21 November.