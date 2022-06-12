Janhit Mein Jaari box office day 2 collection: Nushrratt Bharuchha-starrer records 2x growth, makes 1.25 crore

Actor Nushrratt Bharuchha’s film Janhit Mein Jaari picked up the pace at the box office on Saturday. After a slow start on its opening day, the film has now collected around ₹ 82 lacs on its second day at the ticket counter. The film revolves around the actor who plays a condom seller, a job which is looked at with disgust and shame by the Indian society. (Also read: Janhit Mein Jaari movie review: One of the most hilarious movies of the year, ruined by unnecessary drama)

Directed by debutant Jai Basantu Singh, Janhit Mein Jaari also stars Vijay Raaz, Anud Singh Dhaka, Tinnu Anand and Paritosh Tripathi in key roles. It’s written by Raaj Shaandilyaa who directed Dream Girl. Talking about its business at the box office, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#JanhitMeinJaari Witnesses an upward trend on Day 2... The much-required push [90.70% growth] came in at multiplexes of major centres... Day 3 [Sun] is important too, needs to grow further... Fri 43 lacs, Sat 82 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.25 cr. #India biz.”

Talking about the film, Nushrratt previously opened up about being trolled for her role in the film. The film highlights the struggles of a woman working for a condom company. She told ETimes that it’s a ‘clean film.’ “I have seen so many people being trolled but I don't know why I thought it would not happen to me with Janhit Mein Jaari. When we were making the film, we never thought or felt that any aspect of this film, any dialogue, scene or sequence would be objectionable. There is no kissing scene, there's not a single sexual reference or joke in the entire movie. There are no abuses either. It's such a clean film that I never thought it would get a negative reaction,” she said.

Meanwhile, the actor had recently shared a video of her parents’ reaction to Janhit Mein Jaari on social media. Going by the video, they were left emotional by her performance in the film.

