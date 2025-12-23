Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor honour Sridevi with heartfelt Christmas tree tribute at home

The Kapoor household is soaking in festive cheer this Christmas, with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor embracing the holiday spirit in a deeply personal way. The sisters were recently seen decorating a large Christmas tree at their home, turning it into a touching tribute to their parents, especially their late mother, legendary actor Sridevi. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor honour Sridevi(Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor pay tribute to Sridevi

Socialite and close friend Orry shared a video on Instagram capturing the sisters joyfully decorating the tree. While the clip showcased glittering ornaments and cheerful moments, what truly stood out was a special miniature decoration believed to represent their parents, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. The detail did not go unnoticed by fans, many of whom saw it as a quiet yet emotional homage to the late superstar.

Orry captioned the post “Christmas with the Kapoors,” adding, “And the best Christmas tree winner is” along with a Christmas tree emoji. Janhvi and Khushi appeared relaxed and happy in casual outfits as they carefully placed ornaments on the tree, laughing and soaking in the festive mood.

Janhvi herself reacted to the post, commenting, “I’m so proud of my tree,” to which Orry replied, “us all :’)”. The exchange further highlighted how meaningful the moment was for those present.

Beyond the video, Orry also shared several pictures on his Instagram Stories. One photo showed Janhvi, Khushi, Orry, and a few others working together on the decorations, while other images captured the sisters adding finishing touches with sparkling ornaments. The Christmas tree, glowing with lights and sentiment, stood as a symbol of family, memory, and celebration.

Janhvi Kapoor on work front

For Janhvi Kapoor, the festive moment comes at the end of a busy year. In 2025, she appeared in multiple projects, including Param Sundari, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Homebound.

Looking ahead, Janhvi is gearing up for a major 2026 with two Telugu releases slated for March. She will star opposite Ram Charan in Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana with music by AR Rahman, and alongside Nani in The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela and featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander. Interestingly, The Paradise releases on March 26, followed by Peddi on March 27, making it a highly anticipated month for her fans.