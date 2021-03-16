IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Janhvi Kapoor has potential to be next Alia Bhatt': Roohi star reacts to fan comment
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
bollywood

'Janhvi Kapoor has potential to be next Alia Bhatt': Roohi star reacts to fan comment

  • Janhvi Kapoor had an adorable reaction when a fan compared her to Alia Bhatt, and said that her career could pan out like Alia's.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:44 PM IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who recently appeared in the horror-comedy Roohi, was compared to Alia Bhatt in a new interview. Both actors belong to film families. While Janhvi is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi, Alia is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan.

Janhvi in an interview with Bollywood Hungama gushed about Alia, and said that she's flattered to have been compared to her.

A fan said, "(Janhvi) is on another level after Gunjan Saxena. Has all the potential to be the next Alia Bhatt in terms of career." Janvhi responded, "That's so sweet. Aapke mooh me ghee, shakkar, laddoo, biryani, jo bhi aapko chahiye," she said, using an expression to thank someone for saying something positive.

Later she was asked which actor she'd like to be stuck in a haunted house for a day. Janhvi promptly named Alia. She said, "I'm a huge Alia fan."

Roohi has registered the highest opening for a Hindi film after theatres were allowed to operate at full capacity following a nearly yearlong shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film has made nearly 14 crore in five days of release.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor is a 'cherry bomb' in new pictures. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

Alia, meanwhile, celebrated her 28th birthday earlier this week. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched both her and Janhvi in Bollywood, hosted a grand bash that saw Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and others in attendance. Following her first film, Dhadak, Janhvi appeared in Zoya Akhtar's short film in the anthology Ghost Stories, and then in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She now has Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Takht in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
janhvi kapoor alia bhatt roohi

Related Stories

Khushi Kapoor is currently in Los Angeles.
Khushi Kapoor is currently in Los Angeles.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor's new magic hour pics leave Aaliyah, Shanaya floored

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:39 PM IST
  • Khushi Kapoor's new Instagram pictures have impressed one and all, including sister Janhvi Kapoor. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
bollywood

Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
bollywood

'Janhvi has potential to be next Alia': Roohi star reacts to fan comment

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor had an adorable reaction when a fan compared her to Alia Bhatt, and said that her career could pan out like Alia's.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol often shares memes of herself.
Kajol often shares memes of herself.
bollywood

Kajol has a reply at the ready for those who say she has a 'good appetite'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:38 PM IST
  • Actor Kajol has shared a new meme of herself, poking fun at her 'good appetite'. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pulkit Samrat says he feels blessed when he gets to come back to Delhi
Actor Pulkit Samrat says he feels blessed when he gets to come back to Delhi
bollywood

Pulkit Samrat: People connect with me as a Delhi boy much more than anything else

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:16 PM IST
“Delhi mein jo fursat milti hai gediyan marne ki woh aur kahin nahi,” says actor Pulkit Samrat while confessing his love for the Capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor is currently in Los Angeles.
Khushi Kapoor is currently in Los Angeles.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor's new magic hour pics leave Aaliyah, Shanaya floored

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:39 PM IST
  • Khushi Kapoor's new Instagram pictures have impressed one and all, including sister Janhvi Kapoor. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adhyayan Suman and Maera Mishra pose together.(Instagram)
Adhyayan Suman and Maera Mishra pose together.(Instagram)
bollywood

Adhyayan opens up about whether he'd work with ex-girlfriend Maera Mishra again

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • Adhyayan Suman was asked if he's willing to work with ex-girlfriend Maera Mishra again. The couple spoke about their breakup last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty, Rajpal Yadav and Meezaan on the sets of Hungama 2.
Shilpa Shetty, Rajpal Yadav and Meezaan on the sets of Hungama 2.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty trades her 'Raj' for Rajpal Yadav, romances in the woods. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty, on her Hungama 2 co-star Rajpal Yadav's birthday, gave a hilarious spin to Dhadkan's famous song Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor strikes a not-so-casual pose.
Shanaya Kapoor strikes a not-so-casual pose.
bollywood

Shanaya's stunning new pics make Suhana go 'OMG', Khushi calls them 'insane

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor's latest Instagram post has drawn reactions from Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Anjini Dhawan and others. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vicky Kaushal spoke about fame affecting his personal life.
Vicky Kaushal spoke about fame affecting his personal life.
bollywood

Vicky Kaushal on the impact fame has had on his personal life

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:38 PM IST
  • In a new interview, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his favourite thing about stardom, the impact of fame on his personal life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan recently spoke at length about the abuse she faces online.
Suhana Khan recently spoke at length about the abuse she faces online.
bollywood

When SRK said if he found out Suhana had a boyfriend, he'd 'rip his lips off'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:36 PM IST
  • Actor Shah Rukh Khan said in an appearance on Koffee with Karan that if he found out his daughter Suhana had a boyfriend, he'd 'rip his lips off'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is the greatest era for potent crossovers in all fields, says Sobhita.
It is the greatest era for potent crossovers in all fields, says Sobhita.
bollywood

Sobhita Dhulipala stars in Dev Patel’s debut directorial: What works for me is my love for risk-taking

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The actor talks about working with Dev Patel last year, shooting for Monkey Man; adds she has her sights set on Hollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt was all smiles while cutting her birthday cake.
Alia Bhatt was all smiles while cutting her birthday cake.
bollywood

Excited Alia Bhatt wiggles in her seat while cutting her birthday cake, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:53 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt recently celebrated her 28th birthday. In a video from her dinner party with her family, Alia was seen giggling and wiggling while cutting her birthday cake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar's son Yash sported the 'cool' chain.
Karan Johar's son Yash sported the 'cool' chain.
bollywood

Karan Johar's son Yash channels Shah Rukh Khan's 'cool' Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • Karan Johar brought back memories of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with the help of his son Yash. The filmmaker shared a video of the little one wearing the iconic 'cool' chain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Renee Sen has shared a new post on Instagram.
Renee Sen has shared a new post on Instagram.
bollywood

Sushmita's daughter Renee offers advice on how to take down trolls

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • Renee Sen, the older daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a post about how to handle haters. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Often actors transform for a role or project and Dutta admits that she has been in talks with filmmakers.
Often actors transform for a role or project and Dutta admits that she has been in talks with filmmakers.
bollywood

Tanushree Dutta: Lost 18 kilos in 18 months; have been working on getting fitter since Sept 2019

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The actor talks about her transformation, losing 18 kilos in the last 18 months; says “People are noticing a shift in my energy and vibe other than my weight. I was okay with my weight, and people would give me compliments for my voluptuous looks.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natasha Dalal with her sister-in-law Janhvi Dhawan at a lunch outing.
Natasha Dalal with her sister-in-law Janhvi Dhawan at a lunch outing.
bollywood

Dhawan family steps out for lunch, Gauri Khan poses for paparazzi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Natasha Dalal was spotted out at lunch with her brother-in-law Rohit and his wife Janhvi Dhawan. Also seen was Gauri Khan in a power outfit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP