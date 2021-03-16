'Janhvi Kapoor has potential to be next Alia Bhatt': Roohi star reacts to fan comment
- Janhvi Kapoor had an adorable reaction when a fan compared her to Alia Bhatt, and said that her career could pan out like Alia's.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who recently appeared in the horror-comedy Roohi, was compared to Alia Bhatt in a new interview. Both actors belong to film families. While Janhvi is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi, Alia is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan.
Janhvi in an interview with Bollywood Hungama gushed about Alia, and said that she's flattered to have been compared to her.
A fan said, "(Janhvi) is on another level after Gunjan Saxena. Has all the potential to be the next Alia Bhatt in terms of career." Janvhi responded, "That's so sweet. Aapke mooh me ghee, shakkar, laddoo, biryani, jo bhi aapko chahiye," she said, using an expression to thank someone for saying something positive.
Later she was asked which actor she'd like to be stuck in a haunted house for a day. Janhvi promptly named Alia. She said, "I'm a huge Alia fan."
Roohi has registered the highest opening for a Hindi film after theatres were allowed to operate at full capacity following a nearly yearlong shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film has made nearly ₹14 crore in five days of release.
Also read: Janhvi Kapoor is a 'cherry bomb' in new pictures. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot
Alia, meanwhile, celebrated her 28th birthday earlier this week. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched both her and Janhvi in Bollywood, hosted a grand bash that saw Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and others in attendance. Following her first film, Dhadak, Janhvi appeared in Zoya Akhtar's short film in the anthology Ghost Stories, and then in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She now has Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Takht in the pipeline.
