Janhvi Kapoor clarifies after becoming ‘meme material’ for saying Bharat Mata ki Jai at Janmashtami event: ‘Roz bolungi’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has been busy promoting her upcoming film Param Sundari for the last few days. On Saturday, the actor attended a Dahi Handi event on the occasion of Janmashtami. The actor faced trolling after she said ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ at the event. Now Janhvi has responded to the memes and shared why she chose to say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ at the event. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor gets mobbed by fans at Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai, but keeps her smile intact. Watch) Janhvi Kapoor has shared why she said Bharat Mata ki Jai at the event.

What Janhvi said

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Janhvi shared a small video from the event when she was asked to break the handi, where the ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogan was heard just before she said it herself. She wrote in the caption, “Just for context full video lol. Unke bolne ke baad nahi bolti toh problem, aur bolo toh bhi video ko kaat ke meme material (laughing face emoticon) (If I did not say the slogan after him then it would be a problem and now that I have said then cut the video and make it meme material).”

Janhvi via Instagram Stories.

She added, “Waise sirf Janmashtami ke din nahi roz bolungi Bharat Mata ki Jaiiiiii! (folded hands, Indian flag emoticons) (Not only on Janmashtami, I will say Bharat Mata ki Jai every single day).”

At the event, Janhvi also gave a speech in Marathi, where she wished everyone a happy janmashtami and urged them to catch Param Sundari when it releases in theatres on August 29.

Param Sundari is a romantic comedy featuring a cross-cultural romance between a boy from Delhi (played by Sidharth Malhotra) and a girl from Kerala (played by Janhvi). Apart from Sidharth and Janhvi, the film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it is set to release on August 29.