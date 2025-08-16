Janhvi Kapoor gets mobbed by fans at Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai, but keeps her smile intact. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming release Param Sundari. On Saturday, which was the day of Janmashthami, the actor attended a dahi handi celebration in Mumbai where she was seen addressing the crowd in Marathi. A huge crowd had gathered for the occasion, which caused a mob-like situation when the actor made her way towards the car. (Also read: Param Sundari trailer: Janhvi Kapoor eclipses Sidharth Malhotra; don't miss scene where she annihilates 'North Indians') Janhvi Kapoor looked visibly uncomfortable but continued to smile.

Janhvi at Dahi Handi event

As per paparazzi videos that surfaced on Instagram, Janhvi was seen in a light yellow traditional ensemble, adorned with jewelry as she made her way towards the dahi handi celebrations. The actor even addressed the crowd in Marathi, wishing them happy janmashthami, while also adding that they must go and see Param Sundari, which is releasing on August 29. She was also seen breaking the handi with a coconut from the stage.

Meanwhile, by the time the actor made her way towards her car, a huge crowd had already gathered in the area. The actor looked visibly uncomfortable as she was pushed with several other security members and her team surrounding her to move towards her car. She still smiled and waved at the crowd.

About Param Sundari

Param Sundari is a romantic comedy featuring a cross-cultural romance between a boy from Delhi (played by Sidharth Malhotra) and a girl from Kerala (played by Janhvi). The trailer of the film was released a few days ago and sparked many reactions on social media. While some were sceptical about Janhvi’s stereotypical accent as a Malayali, a majority of users showered love on the trailer.

Apart from Sidharth and Janhvi, the film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it is set to release on August 29.