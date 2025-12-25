Janhvi Kapoor condemns ‘barbaric’ lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, internet praises her courage

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has condemned the killing of 27-year-old Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh, calling the horrific act a “slaughter.” Reacting strongly to the incident, Janhvi stressed that extremism in any and every form must be called out. Janhvi Kapoor is disturbed and enraged after seeing Dipu Chandra Das' lynching video.

Janhvi reacts to killing of Dipu Chandra Das

On Thursday, Janhvi took to Instagram Stories to react to the incident. She posted the note with title, “Dipu Chandra Das”.

“What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is slaughter and it is not an isolated incident. If you don't know about his inhumane public lynching, read about it, see the videos, ask the questions. And if despite all of this you feel no rage, then it is exactly this kind of hypocrisy that will destroy us before we know it,” Janhvi wrote.

The Homebound actor added, “We will continue to cry about things half way across the globe while our own brothers and sisters are burnt to death. Extremism in any and every form needs to be called out and condemned before we forget our humanity.”

Internet praises Janhvi

As the post surfaced across various social media platforms, including Reddit, many social media users praised the actor’s decision to speak up on an issue that has sparked international controversy, praising her for voicing her views fearlessly.

One wrote, “She calling out the brutal lynching of Dipu Chandra Das and the savage slaughter of Hindus in Bangladesh while the rest of Bollywood stays dead silent too scared of losing their precious Muslim-market money, boycotts or ruining their "progressive" image by skipping the mandatory Palestine posts proves she's got actual guts to condemn Islamic extremism right in our backyard, no selective hypocrisy attached.”

“Kudos to Jahnvi,” one shared, with another writing, “I may not like jhanvi much as an actress but one thing I have to agree is that girl is actually very much aware about the things happening around and has the guts to address it, not just this case but many other cases also she has very sensibly talked about. She is actually well spoken when you compare her to other nepo girlies, idk if you consider it pr or something else but I really like the way she speaks in her interviews . I wish she could have done something else apart from acting just as her mother wished.”

“At least she has the courage to speak up on this topic,” one shared. One social media user wrote, “It’s always nice to read opinions on topics celebs genuinely like having discourse over , like this is one for janhvi.”

Dipu Chandra Das, Hindu garment factory worker, was beaten and set on fire by a mob in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, on Thursday night over alleged blasphemy, news agency PTI reported. His body was reportedly tied to a tree and burned. The 25-year-old Dipu was employed at the Pioneer Knit Composite Factory in the Square Masterbari area of Mymensingh, according to a report by NDTV. The news channel also spoke to his father, Ravilal Das, who described the events leading to his son’s death. He said the family first learned of the incident through social media. At least 12 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder.