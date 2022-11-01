Janhvi Kapoor earns fans' praise by tackling repeated questions on Sridevi: 'Mujhe rona nahi hai stage par'. Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor received some praise from fans on social media after a video of her deftly tackling some persistent questioning by a journalist emerged online. In the video, despite Janhvi appearing to end the conversation, the journalist repeatedly asks her if she would want to work in a biopic on her late mother Sridevi. Janhvi’s response earned the actor applause for how she handled the whole scenario. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor feels no one will come close to mom Sridevi’s stardom

Janhvi is currently awaiting the release of her film Mili. The Mathukuttyy Xavier film is a remake of the filmmaker’s 2019 Malayalam film Helen. It is produced by Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor. The actor has been touring various cities to promote the film. During one of these promotions, Janhvi was asked about her interest in leading a biopic on Sridevi.

In a video of the interaction shared on Reddit, a journalist asks Janhvi in Hindi, “If there is ever a biopic on Sridevi ji in future, are you ok to do that?” Janhvi shakes her head and says, “No, I wouldn’t be,” with a smile. The journalist asks why in response. Janhvi replies, “Sir, that would be a rather long answer and I am hungry right now.” The journalist then interrupts and asks her to summarise her answer in short, to which Janhvi says, “Mujhe rona nahi hai stage pe (I don’t want to cry on the stage).”

The video was shared on the Bolly Blinds N Gossip subreddit where many fans applauded the actor for handling it how she did and criticised the journalist for their persistent questioning. One comment read, “She gave a short answer that seemed genuine and answered the question perfectly fine, and that's on top of the "No" which is a full sentence and would've been enough as it is.” Another fan commented, “Love her or hate her. That's her mother. Lil empathy? Humanity?”

Many others criticised the journalist for keeping at it even though Janhvi was visibly uncomfortable. “That's one mean journo... Once she said no.. That's it.. Everyone knows there is no need for elaborating,” said one. Another wrote, “Poor girl will have to keep it in and smile because she will be the villain in the end no matter what. What's wrong with the journalists?”

Sridevi, Janhvi’s mother, is regarded as one of the most successful actors in Indian cinema. She acted in over 300 films in a career that spanned five decades. She died in 2018 after accidentally drowning in her hotel bathroom in Dubai. She was there alongside her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor to attend a family wedding.

