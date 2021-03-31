Janhvi Kapoor is loving the New York sun, gives a glimpse of city's skyline. See here

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is enjoying her vacation in the USA. On Tuesday, she shared some cute boomerang clips with no makeup on, from New York.

She took to Instagram Stories to share them. In one, she is enjoying the sun while in another, she treated her fans to a view of the city's famed skyline.

Earlier this month, Janhvi had joined her younger sister in the US. She had shared some spectacular pictures too from the west coast. Sharing pictures of her enjoying the coastline in Los Angeles, she wrote: "It’s been a minute LA but you still feel like home. Photo cred: @armandmuchhalaphotography.

Janhvi Kapoor in New York.

Janhvi Kapoor shared these no makeup boomerang clips.





As per a report in Pinkvilla, Janhvi had left for Los Angeles, where Khushi had been scouting for a good acting course at an LA university. Janhvi will reportedly help her decide the course.

On the work front, before leaving for the US, Janhvi had wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry. Sharing the news, she had written: "I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything."

The film's shoot in Punjab ran into trouble on several occasions. Protesting farmers had wanted Janhvi to come out in support of them.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai shares pics from her Holi celebrations with Aaradhya, offers a look at her grand home

She also saw the release of her film, Roohi, in theatres earlier this year. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "After Amar Kaushik's 2018 film Stree emerged winner at the box office, and set new benchmark for horror comedies in Bollywood, it was to expect that the second offering from the same production should at least be equally good, if not better. Sadly, the latest release in the genre, Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharm, is a rather drab attempt at trying to scare people while making them laugh. Neither of the two click."





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON