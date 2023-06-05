Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor pose with dad Boney Kapoor after a swim in Dubai, he calls them ‘my water babies’. See pics

Boney Kapoor is vacationing in Dubai along with his three daughters, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The filmmaker has shared a few pictures from their time at Royal Atlantis Dubai, where Janhvi and Khushi went for a swim. While Anshula is the daughter from his first wife, late Mona Shouri Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi are daughters from his second wife, late actor Sridevi. Also read: Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi on 27th wedding anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar sends love Boney Kapoor has shared pictures from his Dubai vacation with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Kapoors' Dubai vacation

Sharing a picture from Dubai, Boney Kapoor wrote, “My water babies after a good swim at the pool floor of Royal Atlantis Dubai. Anshula was busy having fun elsewhere.” The picture shows Boney in blue casuals and a hat, posing with his two daughters. While Janhvi is seen in blue and white towels, Khushi is seen in a white top.

Many of his fans blessed the Kapoor family. A fan reacted, “All 3 girls together.” Another wrote, “Wow what a lovely pic.” One more said, “Beautiful family. Glad you guys having fun. God bless.” A comment also read: “May God grant you all happiness and long life!”

More pics shared by Boney and Khushi Kapoor.

Sharing another picture with Khushi as they posed near the pool, Boney wrote on his Instagram Stories, "The pool floor at Royal Atlantis Dubai." Around the same time, Khushi also shared a candid picture with two of her friends who seem to have accompanied them to Dubai.

Boney on coming together of his four kids

Boney's four kids, including son Arjun Kapoor, came together after the death of Sridevi in February 2018. Speaking to media at IIFI Goa in the same year, an emotional Boney had said, “I was going through a phase where I didn’t know what was happening and the children coming together gave me a lot of strength to cope up with the situation we were facing. I couldn’t have asked for more. For a parent, children come first and seeing all my 4 children together was….kind of a balming effect after the tragedy.”

Boney's projects

Boney recently made a rare appearance on screen in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. His latest production was Tamil film Thunivu, starring Ajith Kumar. Last year, he and Janhvi worked together for the first time on Mili. He produced the film in which she was seen as the lead actor.

