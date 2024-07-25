Janhvi Kapoor says her career has more misses than hits as she chooses risky films: Badi commercial films kar sakti thi

What Janhvi said

During the interview, Janhvi said: “Main bohot hi asaan journey chun sakti thi. Main iss film ki jagah ya mere pichle kuch filmon ki jagah, main badi commercial films kar sakti thi jahan glamour hota, bohot asaani se reach milta, popularity ho jaata, box office ka number guaranteed hota. Voh bohot asaan journey hai. Usme success rate almost guaranteed hai. Isme bohot risk hai (I could have chosen a very easy journey. Instead of the projects I’ve done, I could’ve done a big commercial film with a glamourous role, easy reach, guaranteed popularity and box office numbers).”

I know it’s a longer game, it’s a tougher game

She added, “So I know it’s a longer game, it’s a tougher game. I know that realistically if we’re looking at the box office, there have been more misses than hits because of the nature of the high-risk films I’ve chosen. But I feel that my growth as an artist has been more gratifying than it would’ve been had I picked the easier route.”

Ulajh marks Janhvi's second release of the year, after the sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi which released in May. Fans will see Janhvi make her Tollywood debut in the highly anticipated pan-India film Devara: Part 1, where she will star alongside the NTR Jr. She has also said yes to starring in Buchi Babu Sana’s next with Ram Charan. The latter film was recently launched in Hyderabad in the presence of the lead actors and Boney Kapoor. She also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in her kitty, opposite Varun Dhawan.