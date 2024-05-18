Janhvi Kapoor says she felt ‘sexualized’ by the media when she was 12-13 years old

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of the sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi. The actor was joined by co-star Rajkummar Rao and producer Karan Johar in a new conversation, which dropped on the official YouTube channel of Dharma Productions. Janhvi opened up about getting ‘sexualized’ at a very young age. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor lists the qualities she wants to see in her partner. Watch) Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Mr and Mrs Mahi.

What Janhvi said

When Karan asked Janhvi about her reaction to the constant objectification she faces, she said, “I feel like this is also an aspect that I have been navigating for a long time. I think the first time I felt sexualized by the media was when I was 12-13 years old. I went for an event with mom and dad. There were pictures of me in the media and social media had just started. I found pictures of me in what seemed like a pornographic site, and boys in my school were like looking at it and laughing.”

'There is a sort of character assassination…'

She further continued, “It is a very weird thing to navigate and I have been navigating it for a very long time. I think I am very apologetic about where I come from and I need to get over that. I am sure other people deal with it in a much more different sense. I still think the way I am explaining it and my experiences of it are very privileged. But it was complicated… There is a sort of character assassination that a girl faces when she dresses in a way that makes it seem like she is comfortable with her sexuality.”

In Mr and Mrs Mahi, Janhvi plays a doctor who has a passion for cricket. She is trained by her husband (played by Rajkummar) to become a cricketer. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, and hit theatres on May 31.