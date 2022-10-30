Janhvi Kapoor opts for black, joins Sara Ali Khan and Giorgia Andriani at Halloween bash. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Mili, which is set to hit theatres on November 4. On Saturday, the actor took out time to attend a Halloween bash hosted by her friend Orhan Awatramani. She arrived in an off-shoulder black dress paired with black heels and dark lips. Also at the party were her friends Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Also read: Aryan Khan sports kohl eyes for Halloween bash, Ananya Panday turns Poo and Navya Nanda plays Jasmine. Watch

As Janhvi arrived for the party in the bodycon dress, she was received by host Orhan and the two walked together to the venue. Her look reminded of Morticia Addams from The Addams Family. Orhan was in a printed night suit kind of costume.

Sara Ali Khan arrived for the party in a studded corset top and black mini skirt. She paired it with heeled boots. Her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was also spotted but he did not remove the mask while being clicked by the paparazzi. He was in a simple white tee and denims pared with a jacket.

She will now be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next and has one more project in her kitty. Ibrahim is currently working on his debut film, after working as an assistant director on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Giorgia Andriani at Halloween bash.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was seen as Kareena Kapoor's Poo from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She was last seen in Liger, which did not turn out to be a success. Shanaya was in a short white frock and gloves as she took inspiration from the Frog Princess. She is yet to see the release of her debut film, Bedhadak.

Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani too was seen in a racy black outfit with silver chains hanging from it. She wore a strapless corset top with black stockings and boots.

However, Halloween did not turn out to be good for many as atleast 151 people were killed in a massive stampede at a Halloween party in Seoul, South Korea. Several young people in hundreds of numbers, decked up in Halloween outfits were trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley.

