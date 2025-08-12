Janhvi Kapoor's monologue on South Indian superstars in Param Sundari trailer wins the internet: ‘So satisfying’

The trailer of Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, was unveiled on Tuesday. Fans loved the fresh pairing of the two actors, the cross-cultural references as well as the romance, but what stood out for many was the last few seconds in the trailer where Janhvi's character gives a frustrated monologue on South Indian stars and why they are not the same. Fans commented that this monologue was the highlight of the trailer. (Also read: Param Sundari trailer: Janhvi Kapoor eclipses Sidharth Malhotra; don't miss scene where she annihilates 'North Indians') Janhvi Kapoor in the trailer of Param Sundari.

Janhvi's monologue

In the scene, Janhvi's character erupts and teaches a lesson to the North Indian fellas about South Indian superstars. “Kerala- Malayalam, Mohanlal; Tamil Nadu-Tamil, Rajinikanth; Andhra-Telugu, Allu Arjun; Karnataka- Kannada, Yash! Tumhare liye har South Indian Madras? Bloody North Indians! Illiterate, arrogant, ignorant, entitled! Traitors!”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the scene, someone said, “My fav scene from the trailer. The way Janhvi introduced South Superstars with her attitude & expressions! (laughing face emoticon)” Another said, “The end dialouge was just what we south indians wanted.” A comment read, “The end dialogue was satisfying.”

A fan said, “The last dialogue was so satisfying fr....wanna say that to my every north Indian friends!” Another said, “Love the dialogues! Please let this romcom be good!” A commentread, “Bollywood romcom is back! The trailer looks good.”

Janhvi made her South debut last year with Devara, in which she starred opposite Jr NTR. She will star in Peddi next, which will be led by Ram Charan.

Meanwhile, Param Sundari has picked up the interest of fans with the songs- Pardesiya and Bheegi Saree. The film chronicles the cross-cultural romance between the two leads, one from Delhi and the other from Kerala. Apart from Sidharth and Janhvi, the film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it is set to release on August 29.