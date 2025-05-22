'My goddess you light up the night': Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Paharia gushes over her wet saree look

Janhvi Kapoor is enjoying her moment at the Cannes Film Festival serving fashionable looks every day. Her latest was crafted with Di Petsa’s signature wet-look glamour which caught everyone's attention, especially the actor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya who couldn't stop gushing over his "goddess". Janhvi Kapoor posted her latest look from Cannes.(Instagram/janhvikapoor)

(Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter get emotional after Homebound gets standing ovation at Cannes, share group hug with team)

Janhvi Kapoor posts wet saree look

On Thursday, the Devara actor took to her Instagram and posted her stunning white, drenched saree look adorned by beautiful blue and green necklace and earrings by Chopard. Janhvi put several shots from the look which also showcased breathtaking night sky of the French city. She captioned it the white dove.

Janhvi's pictures were liked by many from the film industry including Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor but what caught everyone's attention was her rumoured beau's comment. Shikhar commented in French, "Ma déesse, tu illumines la nuit ❤️😍" which when translated in English means, "My goddess you light up the night"

Janhvi fashion statements at Cannes

Janhvi Kapoor chose a beautiful Anamika Khanna gown for the premiere of director Neeraj Ghaywan's film Homebound. She accesorised the stylish ensemble with a mix of traditional Indian jewels like custom jade and jadao creations.

For her Cannes red carpet debut she chose a custom-made salmon pink handwoven real tissue skirt and corset designed by Tarun Tahiliani. She completed the look with pearl and diamond necklaces from Chopard.

Homebound gets 9 minute long standing ovation

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound had its world premiere on Wednesday at the Un Certain Regard section of Cannes. The audience's enthusiasm was palpable as the film received a 9-minute standing ovation. Starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa along with Janhvi, the film is about two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. However, the mounting pressure of chasing their dreams, threatens their beautiful bond.