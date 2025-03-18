Japanese influencer bamboozled by ages of Indian actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif: ‘No way, she's 37?’ Watch

A video made by a content creator called Nikhil Tripathi had him asking Japanese influencer Riki to guess the ages of female Indian actors. He was asked to guess the ages of Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, with Riki looking bamboozled once he found out their ages. (Also Read: Imtiaz Ali chooses Alia Bhatt over Deepika Padukone, Reddit calls it the ‘ultimate betrayal’. Here's why) A Japanese influencer found it hard to guess how old Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were.

Japanese influencer guesses Indian actors’ ages

The first actor whose age Riki was asked to guess was Shraddha. He confidently replied, “22 years old.” When he was told she was 37 (she turned 38 recently), he looked confused, saying, “No way! Damn, she is beautiful.” They brought in another influencer who also couldn’t believe Shraddha was 37, saying, “This is amazing.”

When asked about Alia’s age, he seemed a little wary because he had guessed Shraddha’s age wrong. He said, “Maybe 32.” When he was told she was 31 (she turned 32 recently), he reiterated that he only guessed it because of Shraddha and that he thought she was younger.

Anushka’s age also confused the influencer a lot, with him saying, “I don’t really get it,” before saying she looks 24. When he’s told she’s 36, he replies, “Honestly, she doesn’t look 36. (She looked) like 24 years old. Indians are amazing, beautiful.”

Riki then thought a lot before guessing that Katrina was 31 years old. He looked shocked when told that she was 41, saying, “Seriously? She’s beautiful, super beautiful.”

Internet reacts

Of course, Shraddha’s fans were thrilled that their favourite star looked much younger than she was, leaving comments like, “Yes, anyone will be shocked because Shraddha is naturally beautiful and gorgeous,” and “Shraddha looks unbelievably young.”

Alia’s fans seemed offended that he guessed close to her age, commenting that he should’ve shown a ‘better picture’ of hers. Others wondered why he didn’t show pictures of Kangana Ranaut, Rekha, Aishwarya Rai or Anil Kapoor.

Shraddha and Katrina, last seen in Stree 2 and Merry Christmas, respectively, have yet to announce their upcoming films. Anushka has also been busy with motherhood and travelling with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. Last seen in the 2018 film Zero, her film Chakda 'Xpress was shelved. Alia was last seen in the 2024 film Jigra and is now shooting for Love & War and Alpha.