Anushka Sharma drops cryptic post on perception after Virat Kohli's explosive interview on BCCI diktat on family time

Actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories on Monday to drop a cryptic post about how ‘different versions’ of a person can exist in other minds. This comes a day after her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli expressed his opinion on BCCI’s new diktat limiting players’ family time. (Also Read: Virat Kohli runs up to the stands to hug Anushka Sharma as India win Champions Trophy; fans can't stop gushing over them) Anushka Sharma is known for accompanying Virat Kohli during his matches.

Anushka Sharma’s cryptic post

Anushka posted a note on Instagram about how a ‘different you’ can exist in other people’s minds. It read, “A different version of you exists in the minds of everyone who knows you. The person you think of as ‘yourself’ only exists for you, and even you don’t really know who that is. Every person you meet, have a relationship with, or make eye contact on the street with, creates a version of ‘you’ in their heads.”

Her note also mentioned that you’re not the same person to your co-workers and family members, “You’re not the same person to your mom, your dad, your siblings than you are to your co-workers, your neighbors or your friends. There are a thousand different versions of yourself out there, in people’s minds. A ‘you’ exists in each version and yet your ‘you’, ‘yourself’ isn’t really a ‘someone’ at all.”

A screengrab of Anushka Sharma's Instagram stories.

However, when a Reddit user pointed out that Anushka posted this after the interview Virat gave, some seemed to agree while others seemed split. One person wrote, “OP I don't think she put up Instagram stories for any particular incident (like virat one you said).” But others thought she was supporting Virat’s point of view.

Virat Kohli’s recent interview

BCCI recently announced a strict travel policy that read, “Players absent from India for more than 45 days during overseas tours can be joined by their partners and children (under 18) for one visit per series (format wise) of up to a two-week period.”

Speaking during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit on Sunday, Virat expressed disappointment with this and said, “It's very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time you have something which is intense, which happens on the outside.”

He also added, “I don't think people have an understanding of what value it brings to a large extent. And I feel quite disappointed about that because it's like people who have no control over what's going on are kind of brought into conversations and put out at the forefront that, 'oh, maybe they need to be kept away'.”

Anushka is known to often accompany Virat during his matches with their children Vamika and Akaay, who also join them sometimes.