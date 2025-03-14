Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's balcony Holi is a treat for fans; Sunny, Isabelle and the parents join in. Watch

It was a Happy Holi for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif this year, as the two of them celebrated with their family at home. Katrina shared a series of happy moments from the celebration, where she was seen with her in-laws. Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif joined them too. (Also read: Bollywood ki Holi 2025: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ankita Lokhande and more stars celebrate festival of colours) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated Holi at their Mumbai residence.

Katrina wishes fans on Holi

Taking to her Instagram account, Katrina shared a bunch of pictures and wrote in the caption, “Humaari taraf se aap sabko Happy Holi (Happy Holi to everyone from all of us)!!! ❤️🩵🧡💙 🩷💚💛” In the first picture, Katrina was seen standing beside Vicky, his brother Sunny Kaushal, and Isabelle. All four of them threw the green gulaal in the air and smiled. In a small video clip, the four of them were joined by Katrina's in-laws as they wished Happy Holi. Another picture saw Vicky and Sunny posing for a picture together, green colour smeared on their faces.

Reacting to the pictures, director Zoya Akhtar commented, “Happy Happy Holi ❤️”

More pictures

Meanwhile, Isabelle also posted some more pictures from their Holi celebrations at home. In one picture, Katrina was seen rubbing gulaal on Isabelle's face, as both of them giggled.

Katrina recently returned from the IIFA Awards 2025, which was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The actor was seen on stage with host Kartik Aaryan, where she joined in for an impromptu performance on Hare Krishna Hare Ram from Kartik’s 2024 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Although Kartik did his own hook step, Katrina did Akshay Kumar’s moves from the OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

Meanwhile, Vicky is basking in the success of his latest release Chhaava, which has already crossed ₹500 crore at the Indian box office. In the historical biopic drama film directed by Laxman Utekar, Vicky essays the role of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.