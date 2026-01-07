Jason Shah says 90% of Indian actors are insecure, just bring their name to set: ‘Everybody just copies everybody’

Actor Jason Shah, who appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, recently shared his views on the current state of Indian cinema, observing that the industry is caught in a cycle of imitation rather than innovation. In an interview with News18, he also spoke candidly about what he sees as a major drawback among Indian actors, claiming that nearly 90 per cent of them are insecure. Jason Shah comments on the current state of Indian cinema.

Jason Shah says 90% of Indian actors are insecure

Jason spoke about the current state of Indian cinema, revealing his observation that creators are copying one another. He said, “I definitely think a lot of things in India can be explored more, and I’m hoping that they do. I think everybody just starts copying everybody. Especially right now, it’s like a heavy, violent zone that has come into movies, and that’s been going on for quite some time. You saw it starting off with KGF and RRR, and now it’s in Animal and then Dhurandhar. I mean, it’s also speaking for this generation, which I can see is quite bloodthirsty. I’m part of it. It pays my bills.”

Jason added that there are people willing to step beyond boundaries and take creative risks, citing Mohit Suri as an example for making films that go completely against the trend.

The actor further addressed whether his character in Heeramandi could have been explored further and explained that the responsibility also lies with the actors on set, rather than just the directors. “I think in India, at least from all the projects I’ve done — from my time in television to web series and films — I would say 90 per cent of actors are insecure. I wouldn’t blame it so much on the directors. I would also put a little bit of the responsibility on the actors. Are actors really coming into work, or are they bringing their name to the set — ‘Oh, it’s this person on set’ — rather than, ‘This is the character I want to do 100 per cent justice to,’ which I see as a weak point,” he said.

About Jason Shah

British actor and fitness model Jason Shah made his Bollywood debut in 2007 with David Dhawan’s Partner. He went on to appear in films such as Fitoor and Thugs of Hindostan, among others, but it was his performance in the 2019 television show Jhansi Ki Rani that brought him wider recognition. He later featured in several TV shows, including Barrister Babu, Chandrashekhar and Swaraj. Jason subsequently returned to the big screen with Salaar, which emerged as a hit.

Jason Shah’s upcoming film

Jason is now set to star in Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan. Helmed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, along with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 9.