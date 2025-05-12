Javed Akhtar says fear of ED, CBI raids prevents Bollywood from speaking up: ‘There was no IT raid on Meryl Streep’

Writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar has said he empathises with members of the Hindi film fraternity for not speaking out against the powers that be. The top Bollywood stars and filmmakers are often criticised for not taking a stance against the establishment, and Javed has said it is due to a fear of repercussions. Screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has talked about why Bollywood does not always 'speak up' against the establishment. (ANI Photo)(Sunil Khandare)

Javed Akhtar on Bollywood not ‘speaking up’

Speaking on Kapil Sibal’s YouTube channel, Javed Akhtar highlighted the difference between the scenario in India and the US, where Hollywood stars are more vocal against the government and President Donald Trump. "Meryl Streep gave a statement [against the US government], but there was no income tax raid on her. Whether this insecurity is real or not, I don’t want to get into that debate. But the perception exists. If this fear is in one’s heart, then they will worry about the ED, the CBI, an income tax raid... that their files will be opened and they’ll be investigated,” he said.

Javed Akhtar added that this fear is not something specific to the film industry. “They may be in the industry, but they live in the same society. They operate like ordinary people. There’s just more dhoom-dhaam in this profession...I might be one of the few voices speaking up, but I understand why others might not,” he said.

Javed Akhtar on trolls

Javed Akhtar, one of the foremost screenwriters and lyricists in Indian cinema, has been straightforward and blunt in his criticism of all political parties and governments. The writer also frequently gives it back to trolls on social media, even though he says his family and friends advise him against it. Earlier this year, he told PTI: "Yes, absolutely. Even my friends say 'let it be. Why do you want to get into it? You are above all these things'. Forgive me for my immodesty, I mostly feel above these but sometimes you have to come down and tell them that, 'No, you can't take this liberty, and if you will, I'll pay you back in the same coins."