'I had some choice': Javed Akhtar says he refused to watch films of 'certain superstars' because they’re 'bad actors'

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar was at his wittiest best on Wednesday as he spoke on Guru Dutt's films at a panel discussion ahead of the premiere of the restored version of Pyaasa in Mumbai. The 1957 film is considered the late filmmaker's finest and one of the greatest Indian films ever made. Recalling his first introduction to Guru Dutt's cinema at the event, Javed Akhtar threw some jibes at others in his trademark style. Javed Akhtar threw some shade at unnamed superstars.

The panel discussion kick-started the centenary celebrations of Guru Dutt, during which some of his most iconic films are being restored and re-released in theatres this weekend. The event, organised by Ultra Media and Entertainment Group, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), saw Javed Akhtar being joined by filmmakers Hansal Mehta, R Balki, and Sudhir Mishra, as well as film critic and author Bhawanaa Sommaya.

Javed Akhtar on superstars' acting skills

After revealing that he initially wanted to assist Guru Dutt as a teenager, Javed Akhtar said he was greatly influenced by the filmmaker's works. “Let me be a little immodest here,” he quipped, “I was highly impressed by Guru Dutt in my college days. Even when I was 17 or 18 years old, I used to refuse to see films of certain superstars because I believed they were bad actors. It means I had some choice. Guru Dutt had a deep impression on me as a teenager.”

Guru Dutt is known for cult classics like Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Aar Paar, and Jaal, among others. One of the pioneers of noir and visual storytelling in Indian cinema, the filmmaker died in 1964 at the age of 39. Talking about his legacy, Javed Akhtar added, “There were other directors who could give good performances, shoot at the right locations, create the right ambience in the film, and make well-written films, but talking through visuals is something that was taught to us by Guru Dutt.”

Guru Dutt retrospective

Six of Guru Dutt's finest films: Pyaasa (1957), Aar Paar (1954), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960), Mr & Mrs 55, (1955), Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962), and Baaz (1953) will be screened across India from August 8 to 14 as part of the retrospective of his filmography. These titles have been restored by NFDC and the NFAI as part of the National Film Heritage Mission, along with Ultra Media and Entertainment Group, which holds the rights to these movies.