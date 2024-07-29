Javed Akhtar's Twitter account hacked, lyricist addresses ‘totally harmless’ tweet sent out about Indian Olympics team

Javed Akhtar took to X (Formerly Twitter) on Sunday and informed fans that his X account had been 'hacked'. The veteran screenwriter and lyricist said that the 'harmless' tweet from his account for the Indian team at Olympics 2024 was not by him. He added that he was 'in the process of complaining to the concerned authorities'. Also read: Javed Akhtar slams Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan for wrong take on feminism Javed Akhtar says his tweet on Olympics for team India was not by him. (File Photo)

'It is totally harmless but not sent by me'

He tweeted, “My X ID is hacked. There is a message ostensibly from my account about our Indian team for Olympics. It is totally harmless but not sent by me. We are in the process of complaining to the concern authorities in X.”

Reactions to his tweet

"Change your password immediately," tweeted an X user in response to Javed's tweet. A fan also tweeted, "Hopefully issue will be resolved soon." Another said, "What was that harmless message?"

The tweet 'about our Indian team for Olympics' that Javed spoke about in his recent tweet is not visible on his timeline right now. Someone also tweeted, “I have not seen any tweet from you... I hope issue will be resolved soon.”

Celebs congratulate Manu Bhaker

On Sunday, several celebs congratulated Manu Bhaker on winning Bronze medal in Women's 10 M Air Pistol at Paris Olympics. The historic achievement marked a significant milestone as she became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting.

Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor and many others took to their social media accounts to extend their heartfelt congratulations and express their pride in Manu's feat.

Actor Preity Zinta shared her excitement on Instagram Stories, writing, "Congratulations @bhakermanu on winning the first medal for India in Olympics 2024..." Taapsee Pannu wrote on Instagram Stories, "Opening our Olympic medal tally account with a bronze!!! Congratulations to this fantastic shooter."