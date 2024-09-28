Javed Akhtar's brother Salman Akhtar reveals why they haven’t spoken in years: 'These are not matters which can be…'

Javed Akhtar’s younger brother, author-psychoanalyst Salman Akhtar, revealed that he is not in touch with him for ages and not spoken to each other as well. Salman was present in an interaction with The Lallantop, where he opened up about the aspect of writing about him in his new book Ghar Ka Bhedi, and said that he feels it is ‘easier’ to write about people that we have not met. (Also read: Javed Akhtar calls Shah Rukh Khan veteran; Shahid Kapoor reveals 'fear' with doing South films: What celebs said at IIFA) Salman Akhtar talked about his brother Javed Akhtar.

When Salman said

During the interview, when Salman was asked about writing on Javed despite not talking with him, he said: “I write about Freud (Sigmund Freud), I have never met him, I write about Donald Winnicott, the great psychoanalyst, I never met him, I have also written about Faiz, but never met him. So, to write about him (Javed), but not having met him is no contradiction in my opinion. Both things are possible, no?… If he wants to talk to me, that’s a good choice because I am a pretty decent person."

‘They are not matters which can be discussed…’

He went on to praise the lyricist and writer, and said, “There are a lot of things that happen, and these things have nuance, they’re very complex. They have fine tendrils, emotions and history. These are not matters which can be discussed in a broad public way…He is a very erudite, intelligent, sharp-witted man and in many realms, a very good poet. He is a smart, talented man, no doubt about it.”

Javed was recently part of the Prime Video docuseries Angry Young Men, which shed light on his decades-long collaboration with Salim Khan as screenwriters . The three-part series saw inputs not just from Javed and Salim, their children Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar but also from celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini and Yash.