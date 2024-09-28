Javed Akhtar calls Shah Rukh Khan veteran; Shahid Kapoor reveals 'fear' with doing South films: What celebs said at IIFA

A host of celebrities, including Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Ananya Panday, and Aishwarya Rai, attended the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2024 in Abu Dhabi. Javed spoke about which actor is the 'Angry Young Man of today'. (Also Read | Mrunal Thakur defends Ranbir Kapoor starring in Animal: ‘Don’t forget he played Barfi. Can't we celebrate diversity') IIFA 2024: Javed Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor are part of the event.

Shabana Azmi picked Alia Bhatt when asked which actor 'defines stardom'. Shahid Kapoor revealed his fear of doing South Indian films, even though he wants to be part of it.

1) Javed Akhtar's new age AYM

The lyricist gave an interesting answer when asked who is the 'Angry Young Man of today'. Javed Akhtar said, "There are many great actors. Hrithik (Roshan), Farhan (Akhtar), Vicky Kaushal." When asked if Shah Rukh Khan is one of them, Javed added, “He's not from this generation. He's a veteran now.”

Javed also spoke about the possible reunion with Salim Khan, "There's nothing in this world that you should respond to with a never. This can also happen. Let's hope so." Javed and Salim Khan worked together as Salim-Javed for many years, churning out masterpieces before parting ways. Recently, Prime Video released a documentary titled Angry Young Men, featuring the duo.

2) Shabana Azmi's favourite star

The veteran celebrity was asked to name an actor who 'defines stardom' in the current times. Shabana Azmi said, “Alia Bhatt. She's a very fine actor. And although she makes it look effortless on set, she gives it her all. And that shows.”

She also shared that she feels Mahesh Bhatt's Arth is a film of hers that should re-release because it's about the women's movement.

3) Mrunal Thakur defends Animal Ranbir

Mrunal Thakur defended Ranbir Kapoor for being part of the 2023 film Animal. She said, “Let's not forget that Ranbir is also the actor who played Barfi. Why can't we celebrate the diversity in his films and the fact that he can play both Barfi and Animal so well.”

Animal, an action drama film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay Singh Balbir--an aggressive and ruthless character. The film was criticised for glorifying toxic masculinity, portraying graphic violence, and misogyny.

4) Shahid Kapoor on South projects

The actor, who has worked in Hindi films since his debut with the 2003 romantic comedy Ishq Vishk, shared why he fears working in South Indian language films. At the event, Shahid Kapoor said, "I want to work in all languages, but what if people don't understand what I say? That's always the fear. To me, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada are all the same because I don't know any of them. So if any director can trust me with that, I'd love to work in the South."

5) Aishwarya Rai's Aaradhya love

At the Abu Dhabi event, the actor was asked why her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, always accompanies her. Laughing and pointing towards Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai said, “She's my daughter. She goes with me everywhere.” Aaradhya has been a constant companion to her mother at events across the globe.

She recently travelled to France with Aishwarya for the Paris Fashion Week. This trip was preceded by the duo flying to Dubai for the South India International Movie Awards (SIIMA). In July, the mother-daughter duo travelled to the USA for a vacation. Aaradhya accompanied her mother to the 77th Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. She also attended the Ambani events with Aishwarya earlier this year.

6) Ananya Panday's movie wishlist

The actor spoke about her father Chunky Panday's 1993 film Aankhen. Ananya Panday said, "I would like to see my father's film Aankhen re-release in theatres." The action comedy film was directed by David Dhawan and written by Anees Bazmee. It starred Govinda in a dual role alongside Chunky. It was a blockbuster at the box office and the highest-grossing Indian film of that year. Its Telugu remake was titled Pokiri Raja (1995).