Jawan box office collection day 17: Shah Rukh Khan's film witnesses a jump on third Saturday, inches towards 550 crore

Jawan box office collection day 17: The Atlee film has been faring well at the domestic as well as global box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film after a slight dip in its earnings in India, witnessed a jump on its third Saturday. Jawan hit theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7. (Also Read | Jawan box office collection Day 16: Shah Rukh Khan film grosses ₹953 crore globally) Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.

Jawan India box office collection

Jawan, according to the report, earned ₹13 crore nett in India on its 17th day for all languages, as per early estimates. The week one collection of the film is ₹389.88 cr (Hindi: ₹347.98 crore; Tamil: ₹23.86 crore; Telugu: ₹18.04 crore) and the week two collection is ₹136.1 crore (Hindi: ₹125.46 crore; Tamil: ₹4.17 crore; Telugu: ₹6.47 crore). On its third Friday, Jawan earned ₹7.6 crore (Hindi: ₹7.1 crore; Tamil: ₹15 lakh; Telugu: ₹35 lakh).

So far, the film has earned ₹546.58 crore. Jawan has become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film. Till Friday, Jawan grossed ₹953.97 crore worldwide.

About Jawan

Helmed by Atlee, the action thriller film Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Jawan also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone made cameo appearances in the film.

During an Ask Me Anything session on X (formerly known as Twitter) recently, a fan asked him, “How was it being on set with Deepika for the 7th time?” He responded, “It’s always a pleasure and happiness working with her.”

Shah Rukh on Jawan

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the film during a press conference in Mumbai. He had said, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

Hello hello cinephiles! We are now live on Whatsapp Channels! Get your daily dose of hottest movie updates, fresh celebrity interviews and so much more. From King Khan 👑 to Queen Bey 🐝, we've got everything covered here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON