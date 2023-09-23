Jawan box office collection Day 16: Shah Rukh Khan film grosses 953 crore globally

Jawan box office collection so far

As rightly predicted by film trade insiders, the film has now surpassed the ₹950 crore mark globally. If it continues the same pace, it won't be impossible for the film to soon reach the ₹1000 crore milestone in a few days. The film also continues to maintain the slow but steady pace at the domestic box office.

Gauri Khan on Jawan international box office.

About Jawan

Jawan has earned ₹532 crore in India so far. Directed by Atlee, the film released in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7. Besides Shah Rukh, the film also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Besides them, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover have pivotal roles in the film. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt mark special appearances in the action thriller.

Atlee on Jawan

Talking about the film, Atlee recently said in an interview with Hindustan Times, “When Shah Rukh sir asked me to make a film with him, it was like a lifetime opportunity for any director. I was very happy, I said yes. Then I went to Vijay sir and told him. He said, ‘Are you serious? He came to you?’ I said he did. He said, ‘Give your life to it.’ So, everyone was very supportive.”

“When I was making Jawan, I had a similar comfort. I felt as if I was making the same film. I learnt a lot from Khan sir, by being patient, getting everything right, taking the film to the next level. Shah Rukh sir has taught me to raise the bar. My next film will have even better energy and we'll make something bigger than Jawan," he added.

