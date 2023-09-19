Jawan director Atlee reveals his next film will star Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay: ‘I am seriously working on it’

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan continues to rule box office numbers worldwide. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, director Atlee teased a possible collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay in another film. Prior to the release of Jawan, many fans speculated that Thalapathy Vijay would make a special cameo appearance in the film, but unfortunately that did not turn out to be true. (Also read: Jawan director Atlee says he is eyeing for Oscars: ‘Will ask Shah Rukh Khan…’)

What Atlee said

Shah Rukh Khan with Thalapathy Vijay at Atlee's birthday bash last year.

Talking about a possible collaboration between the two superstars, Atlee spoke with Siddharth Kannan how both of them expressed an interest in working with each other on a project. "Vijay sir and Shah Rukh sir, both said the same thing that 'bring a script and we will work together'. I also thought that they were saying all this for my birthday as a gift. The next day, Vijay sir messaged me saying that if you are going to write such a script, I will be a part definitely. Shah Rukh sir, who was right next to me said 'Sir, you are serious about this na? We will make a film together, right?'" he said.

More details

Atlee then added how he is really looking forward to making that project see the light of day. He said, "So, yes, every now and then they inquire about it and ask me whether I am seriously working on it or not, or if I am taking it as a joke. So, I am definitely, seriously working on it and I am hoping for it to crack someday." Jawan is the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Atlee. Meanwhile, Atlee has worked with Vijay thrice, in the films Theri (2016), Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019).

Jawan entered the ₹800 crore club at the worldwide box office. In India, Jawan is set to cross ₹500 crore, after becoming the fastest Hindi movie to hit the ₹400 crore mark in the country. Released on September 7, features Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

