Jawan review and release live updates: Shah Rukh Khan's film is already a hit, fans catch first day first show
- Jawan review release live updates: As Shah Rukh Khan returns to the silver screen on Thursday, here's all the action related to the film.
Jawan release live updates: Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang with his second film of the year 2023 and the excitement around its release makes it clear its going to make even bigger records at the box office. Here's all the action around the film's release.
- Thu, 07 Sep 2023 06:51 AM
Here's Jawan song Zinda Banda for some mid-week motivation
Zinda Banda from Jawan was the first song to be unveiled from the film. It has been penned by Irshad Kamil and sung and composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
- Thu, 07 Sep 2023 06:43 AM
Jawan to make ₹100 crore opening on Thursday
Jawan box office prediction indicates that Shah Rukh Khan will probably break his own records with record-breaking advance booking for the film. Read full story here.
- Thu, 07 Sep 2023 06:34 AM
Here's how Jawan is already ahead of Pathaan
Jawan collected ₹50 crore worldwide in advance booking and has beaten Pathaan's opening day record in India. Read full story here.
- Thu, 07 Sep 2023 06:30 AM
Watch Jawan trailer once again
Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the Jawan trailer only a few days before the film's release as several fans asked him for the same during his Ask Me Anything session on X.
- Thu, 07 Sep 2023 06:28 AM
Mahesh Babu to watch Jawan with SRK
Mahesh Babu wished Shah Rukh Khan for the success of Jawan. See how Shah Rukh responded. Read full story here.