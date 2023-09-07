Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jawan review and release live updates: Shah Rukh Khan's film is already a hit, fans catch first day first show

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 07, 2023 06:51 AM IST

  • Jawan review release live updates: As Shah Rukh Khan returns to the silver screen on Thursday, here's all the action related to the film.  

Jawan release live updates: Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang with his second film of the year 2023 and the excitement around its release makes it clear its going to make even bigger records at the box office. Here's all the action around the film's release. 

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 07 Sep 2023 06:51 AM

    Here's Jawan song Zinda Banda for some mid-week motivation

    Zinda Banda from Jawan was the first song to be unveiled from the film. It has been penned by Irshad Kamil and sung and composed by Anirudh Ravichander. 

  • Thu, 07 Sep 2023 06:43 AM

    Jawan to make 100 crore opening on Thursday

    Jawan box office prediction indicates that Shah Rukh Khan will probably break his own records with record-breaking advance booking for the film. Read full story here

  • Thu, 07 Sep 2023 06:34 AM

    Here's how Jawan is already ahead of Pathaan

    Jawan collected 50 crore worldwide in advance booking and has beaten Pathaan's opening day record in India. Read full story here. 

  • Thu, 07 Sep 2023 06:30 AM

    Watch Jawan trailer once again

    Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the Jawan trailer only a few days before the film's release as several fans asked him for the same during his Ask Me Anything session on X. 

  • Thu, 07 Sep 2023 06:28 AM

    Mahesh Babu to watch Jawan with SRK

    Mahesh Babu wished Shah Rukh Khan for the success of Jawan. See how Shah Rukh responded. Read full story here. 

