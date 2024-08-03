‘Main Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’: Actor leaves Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in splits with her intro. Watch

In an amusing turn of events in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan's self-introduction as “Jaya Amitabh Bachchan” elicited a hearty reaction from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The incident occurred after Bachchan, who had previously expressed discomfort with being addressed by her husband's name, playfully used it during a session. (Also Read – Jaya Bachchan bristles at being called ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’ in parliament: Women have no identity…) Jaya Bachchan had a witty response to her being referred to as "Jaya Amitabh Bachchan" earlier in Rajya Sabha

This unexpected twist led Dhankhar to burst into laughter, a reaction that was echoed by several other MPs, including Congress' Jairam Ramesh and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Raghav Chadha. The playful moment sparked a brief but humorous exchange between Bachchan and Dhankhar.

Bachchan jested, "Did you get a lunch break today? No? This is why you're taking Jairam Ji's name repeatedly. You cannot digest your food without taking his name."

Dhankhar responded in kind, saying, "I'll tell you on a light-hearted note. I did not take a lunch break today, but I had lunch with Jairam ji," which further amused the house. He said, “I also want to tell you that this might be the first time that I am both yours and Amitabh ji's fan.”

This light-hearted exchange comes in the wake of Bachchan's earlier objection to being addressed as "Jaya Amitabh Bachchan" by Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.

On July 29, Bachchan firmly stated, "Sir, only Jaya Bachchan would have sufficed," highlighting her concern about women being identified solely by their husband's names.

During that session, Bachchan expressed her discontent, stating, “This is something new, that women will be recognised by the name of their husbands like they have no existence or achievements of their own.”

Jaya Bachchan, who has been an influential figure in both cinema and politics, married megastar Amitabh Bachchan on June 3, 1973. The couple has two children, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. The couple has acted in several films together, including Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chupke, Silsila, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Since entering politics in 2004, she has been a vocal advocate for women's rights and various social issues.