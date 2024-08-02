Parineeti Chopra calls Raghav Chadha ‘star’ for raising film piracy issue in Parliament

Even Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar acknowledged that marrying Parineeti Chopra has rubbed off on the politics of AAP MP Raghav Chadha. After he raised the issue of film piracy in the Parliament, his wife gave him a shoutout for being a “star.” (Also Read – Parineeti Chopra drops appreciation post for husband Raghav Chadha: No one like you) Parineeti Chopra lauds Raghav Chadha for raising the issue of film piracy in Parliament

What Raghav said in Parliament

During his speech in the Rajya Sabha, Raghav said, “Sir, as we all know, piracy is a plague that's all-pervasive, not just in the cinema industry today, but also in the OTT platform world. Sir, piracy and unauthorised reproduction of copyright content has led to an annual loss of ₹20,000 crore in the film industry and the OTT industry. And there has been a 62% increase in piracy incidents during the pandemic alone. Through you sir, I'd like to ask the honourable minister that the Cinematography Bill that was passed in this House last year, which largely deals with anti-camera recording of films etc in theatres, is the Government of India today planning to amend the Cinematography Bill or come out with a separate mechanism to deal with the piracy in OTT platforms that is also becoming widespread. Because of this unauthorised reproduction, years and years of hard work of artistes goes down down the drain. So I'd really urge through you to the Minister to come up with an institutional mechanism to deal with this piracy.”

As Raghav sat down, Jagdeep Dhankhar smiled and said, “He knows much about the film industry. Off late, he's gained experience.” Jaya Bachchan, veteran actor who was seated next to Raghav in the Parliament, gave him a shoutout, to which Jagdeep added, “Jaya ji has been diligent ever since she entered that silver screen. It's because of her that the question has been rationally worded.” When Raghav sought permission to respond to her, Jagdeep said, “Never clarify when you get endorsement from a legend.” Jaya merely smiled at the acknowledgement.

Parineeti's shoutout to Raghav

Parineeti took to her Instagram Stories on Friday and shared a video of Raghav's speech from the Parliament. She wrote along with it, “You're a star for raising this important issue in Parliament, my love (king emoji).”

Even the internet pointed out how Raghav has raised an issue on behalf of his wife. An Instagram user commented, “Ladki ka chakkar Babu bhaiya #parineetichopra,” referring to the popular dialogue from the film Hera Pheri. Another wrote, “Parineeti Bhabhi ka topic.” “Bhabhi bhi usi industry me h bhaisahab (laughing with tears emojis),” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “Ye sawal wife ke taraf se aya hai (this question has come from the wife).”

Parineeti, who was last seen in the Netflix India film Amar Singh Chamkila, married Raghav last year.