Parineeti Chopra drops appreciation post for husband Raghav Chadha: No one like you

Love note

On Sunday, Parineeti took to Instagram to share a love note for Raghav, where she expressed her love and appreciation for him. She took to social media to share a candid picture of Raghav where he is looking into his phone while sitting in a cafe. He is seen in a crème shirt with beige pants and a black half-sleeve jacket, completing his look with black sunglasses.

Sharing the photo, Parineeti kept it simple and short. The Amar Singh Chamkila wrote, “Husband appreciation post (accompanied by smiling face and red-heart emojis) No one like you. (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)."

Fans loved the way Parineeti expressed her love for her husband. One comment read, “So sweet”, with another reading ,”Aww”. One comment read, “Lucky you”. Several users dropped in red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

London diaries

At the moment, Parineeti and Raghav are in London. They were spotted enjoying the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic

She recently bumped into reality show star Rajeev Adatia. Later, Rajeev used Instagram to share a note for Parineeti.

Sharing a picture with the actor, Rajeev wrote, ““Afternoon well spent. Good energies.. good conversations with a good hearted person! I’m the happiest for you Pari @parineetichopra when people like you with good hearts and sincere genuine positive vibes succeeds it gives us hope that good people make it always shine! Beautiful soul.. Amazing friend! Have so much love for you! Keep shining”.

More about the couple

After dating for several years, Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 last year. The duo had a private wedding at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Parineeti's aunt and Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra attended the wedding. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Manish Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh and Sania Mirza also attended the wedding. Raghav is a politician associated with Aam Aadmi Party.

Parineeti was recently seen in Imitiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh. While Diljit played the titular role, Parineeti portrayed his wife Amarjot Kaur in the musical biopic. Amar Singh Chamkila can be streamed on Netflix.