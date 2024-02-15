 Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's combined wealth is ₹1578 crore: Report | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan declare combined wealth of 1578 crore, including fleet of luxury cars like Mercedes

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan declare combined wealth of 1578 crore, including fleet of luxury cars like Mercedes

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 15, 2024 09:07 AM IST

Jaya Bachchan reportedly owns jewellery worth ₹40.97 crore, while Amitabh Bachchan has jewellery worth ₹54.77 crore and a fleet of 16 vehicles.

Jaya Bachchan, up for her fifth Rajya Sabha term, reportedly has combined wealth of 1,578 crore with husband and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. As per a report by India Today, an election affidavit filed by the actor-politician shows that her personal net worth for the financial year 2022-23 is 1,63,56,190, while Amitabh's net worth was 273,74,96,590 for the same year. Jaya has been nominated by Samajwadi Party (SP) for Rajya Sabha. Also read: Jaya-Amitabh Bachchan have combined assets worth 1,000 crore

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's combined wealth is reportedly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1578 crore. (File Photo)
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's combined wealth is reportedly 1578 crore. (File Photo)

Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's assets

Jaya Bachchan, who filed her nomination papers on Tuesday, has served as an SP member since 2004. As per the report, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan's combined movable property is valued at 849.11 crore, with immovable property amounting to 729.77 crore. Moreover, while Jaya's bank balance is reported to be 10,11,33,172, Amitabh's is 120,45,62,083.

Their possessions include Jaya's jewellery worth 40.97 crore and a four-wheeler valued at 9.82 lakh. Amitabh Bachchan also owns jewellery worth 54.77 crore and a fleet of 16 vehicles, including two Mercedes and a Range Rover, collectively worth 17.66 crore.

The couple's combined assets include property acquired through various sources, with Jaya accruing wealth from endorsements, her MP salary, and professional fees, while Amitabh's income is from interest, rent, dividends, capital gains, and revenue generated by a solar plant, added the report.

Recent projects

Jaya was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani helmed by Karan Johar. The family drama also featured Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The film was released in theatres on July 28, 2023, and performed well at the box office. Meanwhile, fans will see Amitabh soon in Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
