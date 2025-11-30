Jaya Bachchan says she does not want granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda to get married: ‘It is an outdated institution’

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan is known for speaking her mind, whether about the film industry, the paparazzi, or politics. At the We the Women event, where she was one of the speakers, Jaya admitted that she thinks marriage is an outdated institution and would not want her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda to get married. (Also read: Angry Jaya Bachchan lashes out at paparazzi again, asks whether they are trained to represent media: ‘Kaha se aatey he?’) Navya Naveli Nanda with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

What Jaya said

During the chat, Jaya said, “I don't want Navya to get married. (When the host asked if she thinks marriage is an outdated institution, she agreed) Yes, absolutely. I am a grandmother now. Navya turns 28 in a few days. I am too old to advise young girls on how to bring up children. Things have changed so much and today little children are so smart, they will outsmart you.”

She added that the legality of a marriage does not have to define a relationship. “Woh Delhi ka laddoo he khao toh mushkil na khao toh bhi mushkil (either way its difficult). But just enjoy life!”

About Navya

Navya is the niece of actor Abhishek Bachchan; her brother Agastya Nanda also joined films last year with The Archies. Her father Nikhil Nanda is a Delhi-based industrialist; actors Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are his cousins from his mother Ritu Nanda's side. Navya Naveli Nanda graduated from New York's Fordham University in 2020. The same year, she co-founded Aara Health, a health-tech platform. She is pursuing the blended MBA programme at Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

Meanwhile, Jaya celebrated her 52nd wedding anniversary with Amitabh Bachchan this year. Amitabh and Jaya got married on June 3, 1973. They are parents to two children--Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. Jaya and Amitabh worked together in many films such as Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Mili and Silsila.

Jaya was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), directed by Karan Johar. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.