Jaya Prada 'absconding' in two cases related to violation of code of conduct, court instructs police to arrest her

Film actor and former BJP MP, Jaya Prada, have been considered 'absconding' in two cases related to the violation of the code of conduct. The decision came after Jaya failed to appear for a court hearing, despite repeated notices and non-bailable warrants against her. (Also Read | Jaya Prada jailed for 6 months with a fine in old case) Jaya Prada failed to appear for a court hearing.

The MP/MLA court in Rampur issued CrPC order 82 for her non-appearance on Tuesday even after issuing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) several times. Regarding this, Senior Prosecution Officer Amarnath Tiwari said that the 2019 election code of conduct case against Jaya was registered in the court of the Special MP/MLA Court, Rampur, in Kemri police station and Swar police station.

MP/MLA Magistrate Court Judge Shobhit Bansal issued NBW to Jaya due to her non-appearance in court on the previous dates. The report sent by Inspector Ranji Trivedi noted that the accused was protecting herself, and her mobile was switched off.

Following this, a demand was made in court to take action under Section 82 CrPC against the accused, Jaya. The order has been made, and the next date has been fixed as March 6.

In response to the court's order, the Superintendent of Police has been instructed to form a special team tasked with apprehending the former MP and ensuring her presence on the next hearing date, which is March 6.

