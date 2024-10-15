Menu Explore
Jigra box office collection day 4: Alia Bhatt film struggles on first Monday, earns less than 2 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 15, 2024 08:03 AM IST

Jigra box office collection day 4: So far, the film has earned ₹18.10 crore. It stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in lead roles.

Jigra box office collection day 4: The film, which hasn't been doing too well in India, saw another dip in its earnings. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned less than 2 crore on its first Monday. It has been directed by Vasan Bala. (Also Read | Jigra review: Alia Bhatt emulates Amitabh Bachchan's intensity; Vasan Bala's thriller doesn’t let you down)

Jigra box office collection day 4: Alia Bhatt in a still from the film.
Jigra box office collection day 4: Alia Bhatt in a still from the film.

Jigra India box office collection

The film earned 4.55 crore [Hindi: 4.5 crore; Telugu: 5 lakh] on day one, 6.55 crore [Hindi: 6.5 crore; Telugu: 5 lakh] on day two and 5.5 crore [Hindi: 5.47 crore; Telugu: 3 lakh] on day three. On day four, the film earned 1.50 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, it has earned 18.10 crore.

Jigra vs Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Jigra had an overall 10.35% Hindi occupancy on Monday. Alia Bhatt's latest film earned much less than her last film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It had earned 7.02 crore on day four of its release. Jigra made it Alia's lowest opener since 2014's Highway, which was the second film of her career.

About Jigra

Jigra revolves around a devoted sister, Satya Anand (Alia), who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother, Ankur Anand (Vedang Raina). Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan. It hit the theatres on October 11.

Jigra controversies

Since its release, the film has faced a number of controversies, including the negativity surrounding Alia’s casting in the movie. Actor-filmmaker Divya Khossla Kumar recently commented that the film, a jailbreak drama, resembled the plot line of her last film, Savi. She had also accused Alia of manipulating the box office numbers of Jigra. Divya alleged that Alia purchased tickets for her own movie and announced a "fake collection" to deceive the public.

Actor Bujou Thaangjam has also accused the casting team behind Jigra of unprofessional behaviour. According to the actor, he was asked to be available in December to shoot for the movie, but never received a follow-up call. The actor, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said he didn’t want to stir up controversy, but thought it was time to speak up.


