Jim Sarbh says he was ‘angry and hurt’ when he was treated badly in the industry: No one cares about your truth

Jim Sarbh talked about the time when he was starting out in the industry as a young actor, and was treated badly. In an interview with The Streaming Show, Jim said that he used to get ‘angry, hurt and disappointed’ and snap back. Only with time and experience, has he learnt that the best way to deal with these incidents is to lie. (Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui says Bollywood doesn't discriminate on religious lines: ‘Anupam Kher respects Naseeruddin Shah') Jim Sarbh has been of web projects such as Made in Heaven, Yeh Ballet, Taish, House Arrest and Rocket Boys.

What Jim said

During the interview when Jim was asked what advice he would give to young actors, he said: “Don’t get angry. I was young, I was pretty hot-headed. I got angry. I couldn’t understand how people could be like this. I just couldn’t understand it. I came from some amount of working in the States, and then from a we’re-all-equal theatre space… I just couldn’t… I just could not believe it. It made me very angry. Angry and upset and hurt and disappointed… I just lie more. No one gives a s***t. No one cares about your truth.”

‘Lie, lie a lot’

He went on to add one incident and said, "But if I had to go back, I’d say, listen, you weren’t able to say what you wanted to say in a kinder way back then, just lie. Lie. Forget it. Go into a room, scream into a pillow, come outside and say, ‘I love that you somehow can’t afford a car to take us back home even though you’re paying us nothing at all, and the main actor drove up like this… I love that!’ I’m going to take the train! Lie, lie a lot. Tell your close friends the pain. No one else cares, they don't care. ”

Jim made his feature film debut with Ram Madhvani's 2016 biographical drama film Neerja. He was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, and also had the release of the second season of Prime Video's Made in Heaven.