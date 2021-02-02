Jisshu U Sengupta: I won’t shy away from calling 2020 my year

With as many as four films, Shakuntala Devi, Sadak 2, Durgamati, Bheeshma (Telugu film) and a web show, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, last year, Jisshu U Sengupta is enjoying his career trajectory. “Professionally, I won’t shy away from calling 2020 my year. I’ve enjoyed every bit of it. I only wish that the films had released on the big screen. Yet even with OTT releases, I was overwhelmed with the love and acceptance that came along,” says the actor, who has Hindi, Telugu and Bengali films lined up in 2021.

“As for my journey, I sometimes pinch myself to ensure that this is all real and not a dream! (laughs). The journey has been amazing, along with hard work, faith and patience which I feel helped me come this far. Some good work came my way, and for some others, I worked really hard and then there are others that I seek, which I believe are on their way,” philosophies the 43-year-old.

Having transitioned to Hindi films and streaming content, Sengupta admits he is enjoying this time, “but it would be wrong to say that this is the most exciting time. I’ve done some phenomenal films in the past with some amazing directors like Rituparno Ghosh, Srijit Mukherji and so many of those films have won National Awards. I am an actor and open to good content; I believe the world is my stage. Being in the Hindi entertainment space, which is the most popular entertainment industry in the country, the advantage is that you are able to reach out to more audiences. I am an actor, I am always exploring, and the day I stop, I will stop growing,” he concludes.

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav