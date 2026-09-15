This IITian quit a high-paying job to become an actor, left Mumbai after failure, now stars in a ₹270 cr hit

The debate around nepotism in the film industry keeps coming up, but Bollywood has also seen outsiders carve their own path and build a place for themselves without any family connections. Jitendra Kumar is one such example. The actor, currently seen as Bablu Pandit in Mirzapur: The Movie, was a bright student who graduated from IIT Kharagpur before giving up a corporate career to pursue his long-standing dream of becoming an actor. Jitendra Kumar stars in Mirapur: The Movie.

From making people laugh in TVF's early YouTube videos to becoming one of the most recognisable faces of the OTT boom and eventually making his mark in films, Jitendra's journey has been anything but conventional. So, how did an IITian turn into 'Jeetu Bhaiya' and eventually make his way to the big screen? Let's take a look.

IIT put the acting bug in him; he later quit a high-paying job to pursue his dream Jitendra comes from Khairthal, a small town in Rajasthan. Since he was good at studies, his parents decided to send him to Kota for IIT coaching. During his school days, Jitendra used to participate in plays, but his interest in theatre developed seriously after he got admission to IIT Kharagpur. There, he became actively involved in theatre and the Hindi Technology Dramatics Society.

It was at IIT that he met Biswapati Sarkar, who later became an Executive Creative Director and writer at The Viral Fever (TVF). Sarkar recognised Jitendra's acting ability and invited him to join TVF in 2012. Right after college, Jitendra moved to Mumbai and shot his first short-form video with TVF. In a recent interaction with IVM Pop, Jitendra shared that his first video did not even get 10,000 views on YouTube.