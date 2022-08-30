Jogi trailer: Diljit Dosanjh is a Sikh man out to save his people during the 1984 riots in this hair-raising film. Watch

The trailer of Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film Jogi was launched on Tuesday morning. The film, set amid the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, stars Diljit Dosanjh in the title role along with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, and Hiten Tejwni. The trailer shows the harrowing journey of Diljit’s Jogi who must make sure he can get his family and friends out of Delhi and away from the rioters as the clock is ticking. Also read: Jogi teaser: Diljit Dosanjh will do anything to save family during 1984 riots

The trailer opens with a montage of Diljit’s Jogi enjoying breakfast with his family in Delhi in 1984. The scenes depict his happy, carefree life at home and in college. A long shot then shows the shot with the sound of three gun shots, indicating Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination. A man on the phone (Kumud Mishra) asks someone for a voter list asking them to ‘mark every name’. The trailer then depicts burning vehicles and rioting and Jogi and a friend being harassed by people on the bus for ‘being sardaars’. A cop, played by Zeeshan Ayyub, tells Jogi that the whole city will burn and he must take ‘his people’ and escape to Punjab.

The next scene shows Jogi with his hair cut short reuniting with his family in an emotional moment, telling them that there was no other way. He must now take his entire neighbourhood secretly to Mohali in Punjab to escape the rioters. The trailer ends with a cornered Jogi taking on some rioters in a visceral, violent fight, followed by shots of him leading people out of Delhi.

Fans praised the trailer’s intensity as well as Diljit’s presence. Many remarked it was great to see a mainstream film tackling such a sensitive issue. “I am glad this topic has found a way in mainstream cinema,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “Kudos to the Netflix content team to bring this up in mainstream OTT. Hopefully, the movie will stay true to the facts.”

Many fans praised Diljit’s bold choice in doing this film. One fan wrote, “Hats off to your courage Diljit. It's not only movie but sentiments of humankind.” Others remarked that they were glad the actor is finally showing his range now. “Always thought that he could only do comedy films, but seeing his intense acting in this and even Punjab 1984 showcases how good of a actor Diljit is,” wrote a fan.

Jogi, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will premiere on Netflix on September 16. The film’s synopsis describes it as a “story that celebrates friendship, courage and hope”.

