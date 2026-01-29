John Abraham shocks fans as he looks unrecognisable in clean-shaven transformation: ‘Ye kya ho gaya’

In the images, John’s freshly shaved look has taken fans by surprise. Dressed in a casual black T-shirt, John is seen flashing a smile while posing closely with his team. His clean-shaven face highlights his features and salt-and-pepper hair. The actor is seen clasping hands with his team members.

Several pictures of John posing with his team have surfaced on social media, quickly grabbing everyone’s attention due to the way he looks.

Actor John Abraham has left fans stunned with a new look, unveiling a clean-shaven appearance that marks a dramatic transformation. Social media erupted with some mentioning they struggled to recognise him, sparking speculation about his health, and with some coming forward to defend the actor.

Fans react Social media users have been buzzing over John’s new look. Some called it “a complete transformation,” while others wondered what happened to him.

“Ye kya ho gaya john ko (What happened to him),” one wrote, with one mentioning, “Grow that beard back!” One commented, “He looks ill”, while another asked, “Is it a real picture?”

“It seems like he’s lost weight and with that weight loss his face looks gaunt and his wrinkles more visible,” one comment read.

There were some who defended the actor. “Face-wise, he is looking how he is supposed to look at his age,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Leave him alone, guys. He is 54. People change at this age. Stop judging. Love you John Abraham.”

What’s next for John Abraham John was last seen in Tehran as special officer Rajeev Kumar who vows revenge after the 2012 bombing in Delhi. Helmed by Arun Gopalan, the action-packed thriller also featured Manushi Chhillar. The film was released last year.

He also unveiled the official teaser of the new documentary Oslo: A Tale Of Promise, which he is backing, at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. It is rumoured that he is working on Rakesh Maria’s biopic, with speculation around Force 3 also going around. However, the actor has not yet officially confirmed his next project.