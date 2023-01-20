John Abraham turns up at Ambani bash in jeans and T-shirt, internet asks: 'He really went like that?'

Actor John Abraham is always the one to dress comfy but his look for the Ambani party on Thursday still shocked many. John decided to dress down for the party and the internet thought he could have stuck gone for a formal attire this time.

The actor arrived for the engagement party of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in a white T-shirt and blue jeans and casual black jacket with white sneakers. The rather simple look in a sea of kurtas, three-piece suits and lehengas was surprising to say the least and Instagram users thought so too.

“He really went like that,” asked a person in a comment on a paparazzi video of John as he posed for the camera with his hands in his jeans pockets. “Why do guys think it's ok to come to a formal event looking like that,” wrote another. “Where is he going dressed like that,” wrote another. A fan also joked, “Ambani ho ya bill gates... Dress code apni marzi ka hona cheye (Whether it is Ambani or Bill Gates, one should dress however one wants).”

Other celebrities at the party opted to keep things more glamorous and formal. Salman Khan wore a blue kurta pyjama, Shah Rukh Khan appeared to be wearing a blue achkan, Aryan Khan chose a black suit, Ranveer Singh wore a shimmery black piece. The women were all dressed in lehengas, suits and sarees.

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda was criticised by the internet for wearing chappals (slippers) to a trailer launch event in Mumbai. As per a report in ETimes, Vijay has said that wearing chappals makes life easier for him as he doesn’t have to look for shoes to match with his outfits. He said, “I know it's a blockbuster (Liger) with chappals and cross legs...I wear all sorts of things. Jab mood laga kuch bhi phenta hu (I wear whatever I feel like). See, 30 days I have to promote the film and then every day I have to look for shoes and clothes and it will take forever. So, one great chappal I bought and it is making my life easier...So, I just do what I feel like."

Composer James Vasanthan also criticised actor Vijay's choice of casual outfit for the music launch event for Varisu. In a Facebook post, he wrote simplicity and appropriateness are two different things and shouldn’t be confused with each other.

